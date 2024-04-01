Asian Stocks Mixed and Shanghai Gains on Strong Chinese Factory Data





BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks were mixed Monday, with Shanghai gaining 1% after surveys showed improving manufacturing conditions in China. Is Bitcoin a good speculative investment? Sydney and Hong Kong were closed for Easter Monday. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.4% to 39,803.09 after a Bank of Japan quarterly survey on the economic situation showed that the confidence of large manufacturers, including the automobile and electronics giants, declined in March for the first time in a year. The Shanghai Composite index gained 1% to 3,070.09. Publication of the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics Survey data On Sunday, the country's official manufacturing PMI, or purchasing managers' index, stood at 50.8 in March, its highest reading since March 2023. In a similar but separate survey, the Caixin/S&P Global China manufacturing purchasing managers' index was 51.1 in March, its highest level since February 2023. It was 50.9 in February. Chinese manufacturers have increased production, while increasing their purchasing levels amid increased optimism, the report said. A series of policies introduced earlier this year to stabilize growth are gradually having an effect,” Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said in a statement. China's goal of economic growth of around 5% is ambitious, he said. Given pressures that limit employment and keep prices low, efforts will be needed to make growth more efficient and improve its quality, he added. THE The World Bank released a report it forecasts that the economies of developing countries in East Asia and the Pacific will grow 4.5% this year, up from 5.1% in 2023. It estimates that China's economy will grow annually by 4.5% this year, compared to 5.2% in 2023. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi edged up less than 0.1%, to 2,747.86, and India's Sensex rose 0.6%. In Bangkok, the SET increased by 0.2%. Markets in the United States and Europe were closed on Friday. European markets will remain closed on Monday, while US markets will reopen. On Thursday, Wall Street reached its latest winning month and quarter by hitting new records. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, adding to its all-time high set the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 39,807.37 and also set a record. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1% to 16,379.46. In other trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 151.40 Japanese yen from 151.29 yen. The euro fell slightly from $1.0794 to $1.0784. This week will bring a host of U.S. economic data, including trade, jobless claims, vehicle sales, and nonfarm wages and unemployment. The American stock market has been on an almost unstoppable run since the end of October, and the S&P 500 has just capped its fifth consecutive month of gains. It surged as the U.S. economy remained remarkably strong despite high interest rates aimed at keeping inflation in check. And as inflation hopefully continues to decline from its peak, the Federal Reserve has indicated it will do so. it is likely to reduce interest rates several times later this year. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 26 cents to $83.43 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was up $1.82 a barrel on Thursday, before markets closed for Good Friday and Easter. Brent crude, the international standard, added 23 cents to $87.23 a barrel. On Thursday, it jumped $1.59 to $87.00 a barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mixed-and-shanghai-1851377992 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos