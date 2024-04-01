U.S. steel stocks are in focus as Nippon Steel's new leader outlines his takeover. Key levels to watch





Key takeaways US Steel's shares are in focus after new Nippon Steel Chairman Tadashi Imai reiterated his intention to pursue the politically sensitive acquisition.

Imai said the acquisition would allow US Steel to leverage the Japanese company's advanced technologies and give it access to its 2,000 steel patents in North America.

President Biden, along with several other lawmakers and labor leaders, opposed the proposed deal, raising concerns about national security and potential job losses.

US Steel stock price could find support around $38.50 near a key trendline and resistance near the gap high at $50.20. Shares of United States Steel (X) remain in the spotlight Monday after Nippon Steel (NPSCY), the Japanese steelmaker that agreed in December to buy the U.S. steel company for $14.9 billion, reiterated its intention to pursue its politically sensitive takeover. Nippon Steels' new president, Tadashi Imai, told reporters last week that a tie-up with the Japanese steelmaker, which has been in the United States since the 1980s, would help American steel accelerate its domestic growth. “I am convinced that we are the most useful partner to help US Steel grow in the United States,” he said, according to a press release. Reuters report Sunday. Imai explained how the acquisition would allow US Steel to leverage Nippon Steel's advanced technologies, such as electromagnetic steel plates, and provide access to its 2,000 steel patents in North America, adding that the proposed merger would strengthen US Steel's competitiveness. Last month, President Biden, along with several other lawmakers and labor leaders, opposed the deal, raising concerns about national security and potential job losses. Regarding the latter point, the Japanese company stated that there would be no layoffs or factory closures resulting from the transaction. The takeover is politically contentious in an election year where Biden and his rival, former President Donald Trump, will seek support from steelworkers and unions in critical states, such as Pennsylvania, home of U.S. Steel. The proposed purchase is currently being evaluated by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and will likely be discussed when President Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on April 10. US Steel's stock price broke through multi-year resistance following the Nippon Steel buyout announcement, but has since filled the zone of no price activity as investors question whether the operation will obtain regulatory approval. Looking ahead, it's worth keeping an eye on the key $38.50 area on this chart which could find buying interest near a trendline connecting the April 2022 high and the recent low from mid-March. If the stock rises from these levels, watch the high gap at $50.20 as a possible resistance zone where sellers could decide to take profits. Shares of US Steel rose 0.4% to $40.96 in pre-market trading Monday around 7 a.m. ET. Comments, opinions and analyzes expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes only. Read our warranty and disclaimer for more information. As of this writing, the author does not own any of the above titles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/u-s-steel-stock-in-focus-as-new-nippon-steel-president-argues-in-favor-of-takeover-key-levels-to-watch-8622824 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos