



NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks near record highs in mixed trading Monday. Is Bitcoin a good speculative investment? The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in morning trading, after hitting an all-time high and its latest winning month in a bull run that began in late October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 230 points, or 0.4%, as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2%. Baxter International climbed 2.5% after saying U.S. regulators approved its Novum IQ large-volume infusion pump used in health care. Miner Newmont added 1.1% as the price of gold continues to set records. AT&T fell 1.6% after saying over the weekend that sensitive information for millions of its current and former clients was recently found on the dark web. FedEx fell 1.9% after saying it would not extend its delivery contract air freight for the US Postal Service domesticallywhich will end on September 29. In the bond market, Treasury yields climbed after a report suggested U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly returned to growth last month. It ended a 16-month period of contraction, according to the Institute for Supply Management. It was also the first bond trading since a report released Friday showed inflation behaves as expected, at least by the measure the Federal Reserve prefers to use. US bond and stock markets were closed on Friday. Inflation data fuels hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting its main interest rate in June. The Fed raised that rate to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to slow the economy and hurt investment prices enough to keep inflation in check. Expectations of future rate cuts were a key reason the S&P 500 soared more than 20% between October and March. So has an avalanche of reports showing that the U.S. economy remains remarkably strong despite high interest rates. This week, we'll provide more updates on the job market and key areas of the economy, including data on job openings across the country and the strength of America's service businesses. The headliner comes Friday, as economists expect a report showing hiring cooled a bit last month. A slight slowdown would be welcome on Wall Street, where there are hopes the economy remains strong but doesn't become so strong that it puts upward pressure on inflation. Inflation is lower than it was at its peak almost two years ago. But progress in bringing inflation the bottom has become bumpier recently, with reports this year, I arrive hotter than expected. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell I said it again on Friday that the central bank is waiting for more good inflation figures before cutting interest rates this year. She sticks to the prospect of three rate cuts in 2024. Wall Street traders have also accepted that outlook, having previously forecast even deeper cuts this year. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose to 4.31% from 4.21% Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.69% from 4.63%. In foreign stock markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.4% after a Bank of Japan quarterly survey on the economic situation showed that the confidence of large manufacturers declined for the first time in a year. In China, stocks gained 1.2% in Shanghai after surveys suggested the country manufacturing industry strengthens. In Europe, stock markets were closed for a public holiday. _ AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

