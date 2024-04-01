Wall Street falls after surprisingly strong manufacturing data sends yields higher – Texomashomepage.com

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are falling from record highs Monday after a surprisingly strong report on U.S. manufacturing cast doubt on how quickly interest rate cuts could arrive.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% at midday, having hit an all-time high and its latest winning month in a bull run that began in late October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 245 points, or 0.6%, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%.

FedEx fell 2.1% after saying it would not extend its contract with the U.S. Postal Service for domestic air cargo delivery, which ends Sept. 29. AT&T fell 1.4% after saying over the weekend that sensitive information regarding millions of its current and former customers was recently found on the dark web.

A 2.3% rise in Baxter International, which said U.S. regulators had approved its Novum IQ large-volume infusion pump used in health care, helped offset some of the losses. Miner Newmont added 1.9% as the price of gold continues to set records.

In the bond market, Treasury yields climbed after a report said U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly returned to growth last month. It ended a 16-month period of contraction, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

A strong economy is good for the stock market because it can boost corporate profit growth. But it may also maintain upward pressure on inflation. That in turn could delay when the Federal Reserve could impose the interest rate cuts investors want.

Following the manufacturing data, Wall Street traders reduced their bets on the first rate cut occurring as early as June. They now see only a 53.5% chance of that happening, down from around 70% a week earlier, according to CME Group data.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to slow the economy and hurt investment prices enough to keep inflation in check. Expectations of upcoming cuts were a key reason the S&P 500 soared more than 20% between October and March. So has an avalanche of reports showing that the U.S. economy remains remarkably strong despite high interest rates.

This week, we'll provide more updates on the job market and key areas of the economy, including data on job openings across the country and the strength of America's service businesses. The headliner comes Friday, as economists expect a report showing hiring cooled a bit last month.

A slight slowdown would be welcome on Wall Street, where there is hope that the economy remains strong, but not so strong as to push inflation higher. Inflation is lower than it was at its peak almost two years ago. But progress has become more difficult of late, with reports hotter than expected this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said again Friday that the central bank is waiting for more good inflation numbers before cutting interest rates this year. She sticks to the prospect of three rate cuts in 2024. Wall Street traders have also accepted that outlook, having previously forecast even deeper cuts this year.

A report Friday indicated that inflation was behaving as expected, at least by the measure the Federal Reserve prefers to use. The US bond and stock markets were closed that day.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills jumped to 4.32% from 4.21% Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks the Fed's expectations, rose to 4.71% from 4.63%.

In overseas stock markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.4% after a quarterly Bank of Japan survey of economic conditions showed confidence among major manufacturers fell for the first time in a year.

In China, stocks gained 1.2% in Shanghai after surveys suggested the country's manufacturing industry was strengthening.

In Europe, stock markets were closed for a public holiday.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.