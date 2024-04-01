Stock market news for April 1, 2024





U.S. stock markets closed mixed on Thursday, capping a fascinating first quarter. Market participants were awaiting key February inflation data and the estimated timing of the Fed's first cut in the benchmark interest rate. Wall Street was closed Friday to celebrate Good Friday. The three major stock indexes reported mixed results for the latest truncated week. However, the last month was a strong month for Wall Street and the last quarter broke records. How did the benchmarks work? The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.1% to close at 39,807.37, marking a new closing high. Notably, 19 components of the 30-stock index finished in positive territory and 11 in negative territory. The blue-chip index is less than 1% away from breaching the crucial 40,000 technical barrier in its history. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index ended at 16,379.46, down 0.1% due to weak performance from tech bigwigs. The big loser in this technology index was Moderna Inc. MRNA. The biotech giant's stock price fell 3.6%. Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% to finish at 5,254.35, marking a new closing high. In intraday trading, the benchmark index hit an all-time high at 5,264.85. Eight of the 11 major sectors of the general market index finished in positive territory, while three in negative territory. The Energy Select (XLE) sector's SPDR increased 1.1%. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a gauge of fear, rose 1.8% to 13.01. A total of 11.17 billion shares were traded Thursday, lower than the 20-session average of 12.07 billion. Advancing stocks outnumbered declining stocks on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.87 to 1. On the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.42 to 1 favored advancing issues. Economic data The Labor Department reported that the number of initial claims fell by 2,000 to 210,000 for the week ended March 23, below the consensus estimate of 214,000. Data from the previous week has been revised upwards, from 210,000 to 212,000. The story continues Continuing claims (those who have already received government aid and reported a week late) increased by 24,000 to 1.819 million. The previous week's data was revised downward by 12,000 to 1.795 million. The Commerce Department reported that U.S. GDP grew 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, beating the consensus estimate of 3.2%. The University of Michigan reported that the final Consumer Confidence Index reading for March came in at 79.4%, surpassing both the consensus estimate and March's preliminary reading of 76.5 %. The National Association of REALTORS reported that pending home sales in February rose 1.6%, beating the consensus estimate of 1%. January data was revised upwards, down 4.7% from a decline of 4.9%. The Labor Ministry reported that the overall PCE inflation rate increased 0.3% month-on-month in February, compared to 0.4% the previous month. Year-over-year, PCE inflation increased to 2.5% in February from 2.4% in January. The core PCE inflation rate (excluding volatile food and energy) – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – rose 0.3% month-over-month in February, up from 0. 5% the previous month. Year-on-year, core PCE inflation increased to 2.8% in February from 2.9% in January. Personal consumption spending rose 0.8% month-over-month in February, compared with the consensus estimate of a 0.5% increase and 0.2% increase in January. Personal income rose 0.3% month-over-month in February, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.5% and a 1% increase in January. The personal savings rate fell to 3.6% in February after an upward revision of 4.1% in January. Weekly summary Last week was mixed for Wall Street. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. However, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3%. This is mainly explained by a shift in investors' reference from overvalued technology stocks to other cyclical stocks. Monthly review US stock markets had a strong February, posting five straight winning months. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 2.1%, 3.1% and 1.8%, respectively. Quarterly review The first quarter of 2024 was impressive for Wall Street. The Dow jumped 5.6%, reflecting its best first-quarter performance since 2021. The S&P 500 rose 10.2%, marking its best first-quarter performance since 2019. The Nasdaq Composite rose by 9.1% in the same quarter. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download the 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investing Research

