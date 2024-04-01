Business
Suns Week 23 Stock Market: Want to beat Phoenix? Addressing their lack of mental strength
Twenty-three down. There are twenty days left. The NBA playoffs begin on April 20 and we really have no idea at this point where the Phoenix Suns will be. Will they host a Play-In game? Will they be on the road for once? Could one match determine their fate for 2023-24? If so, yeah.
The 23rd week of the regular season did what the previous 22 did: strapped us into a crash test dummy car and took us for a ride. We knew the upcoming schedule had more obstacles than twists and turns. Shutter Islandbut it was not supposed to start with a defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. But it is.
And then the Suns went to Denver and won? I feel like I'm living on Shutter Island right now.
The Nuggets, seeded number 1, have 7 losses at home. 2 of them are at the Suns.
The Spurs, seeded No. 15, have a total of 16 victories. 3 of them are against the Suns.
This is the most confusing Suns team of my life.
sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 28, 2024
The Suns capped it off with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing to a team without their best SGA player.
From a Suns stock market and statistics perspective, it was a bad week for Phoenix. We are unsure whether to buy, sell, or simply close our doors at this point. The numbers don't look great this past week:
- Record of week 23: 1-2
- Week 23 OFFRTG: 108.0 (22nd)
- Week 23 DEFRTG: 115.0 (20th)
- Week 23 NETRTG: -7.0 (24th)
Currently, the Suns sit at the 8th seed in the Western Conference, tied with the Sacramento Kings at 43-31. THE Lakers are hiding, just 1.5 games behind. Los Angeles has the 7th easiest remaining schedule this season.
-24.3 Week-to-week change in net rating: stocks
Last week, I sang the praises of the Suns as we had their best week of the season according to their net rating. +17.3. What a week. Things were starting to click and although the level of competition was far from exceptional, they were running their business as they were supposed to.
However, if the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns could be defined, it would be consistently inconsistent. This week, their net rating increased by 24.3 points, and it was in the wrong direction. This is Phoenix's worst negative net rating movement this season, week over week.
If you like graphics, here's one to take your eyes off of:
You can theorize why. It starts with Week 22, where the Suns went 3-0 and completely dominated their opposition, at least statistically. If a net rating of +17.3 is your starting point, you generally have nowhere to go but down. However, falling to 24th in the league in Week 23 is dramatic and it shows that the Suns' inconsistency issues are problematic.
If you add the best team in the NBA, Boston Celtics and the worst team in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons you see how inconsistent the Suns are. Granted, using these two teams displays the extremes, but it shows Phoenix's ups and downs relative to the baseline of a 0.0 net rating.
Phoenix feels like Valley temperatures in March. It's hot. It's cold. The weather is nice. It's rainy. One thing is certain, all these fluctuations are bound to make you sick.
Playing against teams without their best player: stock
Listen, listen! Do you want to beat the Phoenix Suns? Do you want to ensure that your team emerges victorious? All you have to do is sit your best player down! The Suns don't have the focus or mental capacity to understand how an opposing team could operate without their best player, so they immediately assume victory!
Last week, the Suns faced the Spurs without Wemby and the Thunder without SGA. They lost both.
Unacceptable. “I shouldn't lose this game, especially after the way we beat them last game,” Kevin Durant said after the Spurs' loss. I came here and thought it was going to be easy, no Wemby. I just got our asses kicked,” Beal said.
This is where the Suns lack leadership, mental toughness and a killer mentality. Week 23 reminded us that those three traits, more than turnovers or three-pointers, will ultimately be their undoing.
Week 24 features four games against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy, then three home games as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Pelicans visit Phoenix. The Pelicans are without Brandon Ingram, the Cavs could be without Donovan Mitchell and the Wolves are without KAT. Man, the Suns are screwed.
I know I'm tough. I almost didn't give any credit to going to Denver and knocking out the defending NBA champs for the second time in a month. It should be recognized. I nod and thank them for their efforts to thoroughly work the Nuggets. The win, however, reinforced my belief that this team is crazy. Or at least I'm one to watch it and expect everything to follow a script.
Let's move on to week 24. Who knows what to expect? Four matches against playoff-level competition:
- @NOP
- against KEY
- compared to the MIN
- against NOP
There are so many opportunities for this team. They could flip a switch and make up a much-needed deficit this week, especially since they have two against the fifth-seeded Pelicans. Phoenix is currently two games behind the Pelicans. Closing that gap would do wonders for their playoff chances.
All the incentives are there. But I don't know what to predict with this team. So I leave this to you!
Survey
What will the Suns' record be in Week 24?
Thanks for reading.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.brightsideofthesun.com/2024/4/1/24116591/suns-week-23-stock-exchange-want-to-beat-phoenix-prey-on-their-lack-of-mental-toughness
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Winn and Harmon named to Team USA for World Championships
- Suns Week 23 Stock Market: Want to beat Phoenix? Addressing their lack of mental strength
- Women must lead women, says tech ecosystem leader
- DVIDS – News – Distinguished international alumni to be honored at Air University
- Women explain in detail the symptoms of premature menopause that occur before the age of 40
- Something Good Came from the Inland Empire Earthquakes of 1899 – San Bernardino Sun
- Imran Khan, wife get break in 'Toshakhana' case as Pakistani court suspends sentence
- 'Boardwalk Empire' actor Michael Stuhlbarg seen leaving his apartment in his first public appearance since the alleged attack
- Inter-Departmental Table Tennis Tournament concluded at University of Ladakh, Leh campus
- Google agrees to delete incognito browsing data after lawsuit
- Canton wins Wayne Bardin International Travel Award
- Trump camp and White House clash over Biden's recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility