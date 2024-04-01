Suns Week 23 Stock Market: Want to beat Phoenix? Addressing their lack of mental strength

Twenty-three down. There are twenty days left. The NBA playoffs begin on April 20 and we really have no idea at this point where the Phoenix Suns will be. Will they host a Play-In game? Will they be on the road for once? Could one match determine their fate for 2023-24? If so, yeah.

The 23rd week of the regular season did what the previous 22 did: strapped us into a crash test dummy car and took us for a ride. We knew the upcoming schedule had more obstacles than twists and turns. Shutter Islandbut it was not supposed to start with a defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. But it is.

And then the Suns went to Denver and won? I feel like I'm living on Shutter Island right now.

The Nuggets, seeded number 1, have 7 losses at home. 2 of them are at the Suns. The Spurs, seeded No. 15, have a total of 16 victories. 3 of them are against the Suns. This is the most confusing Suns team of my life. sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 28, 2024

The Suns capped it off with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing to a team without their best SGA player.

From a Suns stock market and statistics perspective, it was a bad week for Phoenix. We are unsure whether to buy, sell, or simply close our doors at this point. The numbers don't look great this past week:

Record of week 23: 1-2

Week 23 OFFRTG: 108.0 (22nd)

Week 23 DEFRTG: 115.0 (20th)

Week 23 NETRTG: -7.0 (24th)

Currently, the Suns sit at the 8th seed in the Western Conference, tied with the Sacramento Kings at 43-31. THE Lakers are hiding, just 1.5 games behind. Los Angeles has the 7th easiest remaining schedule this season.

-24.3 Week-to-week change in net rating: stocks

Last week, I sang the praises of the Suns as we had their best week of the season according to their net rating. +17.3. What a week. Things were starting to click and although the level of competition was far from exceptional, they were running their business as they were supposed to.

However, if the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns could be defined, it would be consistently inconsistent. This week, their net rating increased by 24.3 points, and it was in the wrong direction. This is Phoenix's worst negative net rating movement this season, week over week.

If you like graphics, here's one to take your eyes off of:

You can theorize why. It starts with Week 22, where the Suns went 3-0 and completely dominated their opposition, at least statistically. If a net rating of +17.3 is your starting point, you generally have nowhere to go but down. However, falling to 24th in the league in Week 23 is dramatic and it shows that the Suns' inconsistency issues are problematic.

If you add the best team in the NBA, Boston Celtics and the worst team in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons you see how inconsistent the Suns are. Granted, using these two teams displays the extremes, but it shows Phoenix's ups and downs relative to the baseline of a 0.0 net rating.

Phoenix feels like Valley temperatures in March. It's hot. It's cold. The weather is nice. It's rainy. One thing is certain, all these fluctuations are bound to make you sick.

Playing against teams without their best player: stock

Listen, listen! Do you want to beat the Phoenix Suns? Do you want to ensure that your team emerges victorious? All you have to do is sit your best player down! The Suns don't have the focus or mental capacity to understand how an opposing team could operate without their best player, so they immediately assume victory!

Last week, the Suns faced the Spurs without Wemby and the Thunder without SGA. They lost both.

Unacceptable. “I shouldn't lose this game, especially after the way we beat them last game,” Kevin Durant said after the Spurs' loss. I came here and thought it was going to be easy, no Wemby. I just got our asses kicked,” Beal said.

This is where the Suns lack leadership, mental toughness and a killer mentality. Week 23 reminded us that those three traits, more than turnovers or three-pointers, will ultimately be their undoing.

Week 24 features four games against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy, then three home games as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Pelicans visit Phoenix. The Pelicans are without Brandon Ingram, the Cavs could be without Donovan Mitchell and the Wolves are without KAT. Man, the Suns are screwed.

I know I'm tough. I almost didn't give any credit to going to Denver and knocking out the defending NBA champs for the second time in a month. It should be recognized. I nod and thank them for their efforts to thoroughly work the Nuggets. The win, however, reinforced my belief that this team is crazy. Or at least I'm one to watch it and expect everything to follow a script.

Let's move on to week 24. Who knows what to expect? Four matches against playoff-level competition:

@NOP

against KEY

compared to the MIN

against NOP

There are so many opportunities for this team. They could flip a switch and make up a much-needed deficit this week, especially since they have two against the fifth-seeded Pelicans. Phoenix is ​​currently two games behind the Pelicans. Closing that gap would do wonders for their playoff chances.

All the incentives are there. But I don't know what to predict with this team. So I leave this to you!

Survey What will the Suns' record be in Week 24?

Thanks for reading.