Wall Street futures rise ahead of busy week of economic data releases

Wall Street advanced early Monday as markets prepare to absorb a series of headline economic data this week.

Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 futures each rose about 0.3% before the bell.

Upcoming economic reports this week include trade, jobless claims, vehicle sales and the government's full March jobs report.

The American stock market has been on a good run since the end of October, and the S&P 500 has just capped its fifth consecutive month of gains. It surged as the U.S. economy remained remarkably strong despite high interest rates aimed at keeping inflation in check.

And as inflation hopefully continues to decline from its peak, the Federal Reserve has indicated it will do so. it is likely to reduce interest rates several times later this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated Friday that the central bank plans to cut interest rates this year, but won't be ready to do so until it sees that annual price increases are falling toward its 2% target. Powell will speak publicly again on Wednesday at Stanford University.

The Fed responded to skyrocketing pandemic-induced inflation by aggressively raising its benchmark rate starting in March 2022. Ultimately, it would raise its benchmark rate 11 times to a 23-year high of around 5.4%. The resulting rise in borrowing costs helped push inflation down from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.2% last month. But year-over-year price increases remain above the federal government's 2% target.

On the corporate side, shares of UPS rose 2% after the package delivery company announced it would do so. become the leading air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service, significantly expanding an existing partnership between the two. Shares of FedEx, UPS's main rival, fell 1.9% before the bell Monday.

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai gaining 1% after surveys showed improving production conditions in China.

Sydney and Hong Kong were closed for Easter Monday.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.4% to 39,803.09 after a Bank of Japan quarterly survey on the economic situation showed that the confidence of large manufacturers, including the automobile and electronics giants, declined in March for the first time in a year.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.2% to 3,077.38.

Publication of the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics Survey data On Sunday, the country's official manufacturing PMI, or purchasing managers' index, stood at 50.8 in March, its highest reading since March 2023.

A similar but separate survey, the Caixin/S&P Global China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, was 51.1 in March, its highest level since February 2023. It was 50.9 in February. Rankings are done on a scale of up to 100, where 50 marks the line between expansion and contraction.

Chinese manufacturers have increased production, while increasing their purchasing levels amid increased optimism, the report said.

A series of policies introduced earlier this year to stabilize growth are gradually having an effect,” Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said in a statement.

China's goal of economic growth of around 5% is ambitious, he said. Given pressures that limit employment and keep prices low, efforts will be needed to make growth more efficient and improve its quality, he added.

THE The World Bank released a report it forecasts that the economies of developing countries in East Asia and the Pacific will grow 4.5% this year, up from 5.1% in 2023. It estimates that China's economy will grow annually by 4.5% this year, compared to 5.2% in 2023.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi edged up less than 0.1%, to 2,747.86, and India's Sensex rose 0.5%. In Bangkok, the SET increased by 0.1%.

In other trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 151.38 Japanese yen from 151.29 yen. The euro fell slightly from $1.0794 to $1.0784.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 11 cents to $83.06 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was up $1.82 a barrel on Thursday, before markets closed for Good Friday and Easter.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 16 cents to $86.84 a barrel. On Thursday, it jumped $1.59 to $87.00 a barrel.

Markets in the United States and Europe were closed on Friday. European markets will remain closed on Monday, while US markets will reopen.

On Thursday, Wall Street reached its latest winning month and quarter by hitting new records. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, adding to its all-time high set the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 39,807.37 and also set a record. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1% to 16,379.46.