Stock market holidays in April 2024: NSE and BSE to remain closed on these two days





Stock market holidays in April 2024: The Indian stock market enters the new financial year on April 1. It is important to know that there will be two stock market holidays in April 2024, according to the list of stock market holidays. Trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended on April 11, 2024 for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid. This means that the first stock market holiday in April will fall on this date. Stock market holidays in April 2024: A bird flies over a screen displaying Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters) The second stock market holiday falls on April 17, 2024 for the celebration of Ram Navami. In total, NSE and BSE will remain closed on April 11 and 17. Adding weekends (Saturday and Sunday), the Indian stock market will remain closed for 10 days (four Saturdays, four Sundays and two public holidays). This means that out of 30 days in April, trading activity on the NSE and BSE will take place for 20 days. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. What about stock market holidays in 2024? A total of 14 holidays have been announced, out of which four stock holidays (January 26 for Republic Day, March 8 for Mahashivratri, March 25 for Holi and March 29 for Good Friday) have been marked . There are a total of 10 more public holidays left in 2024. Next month, there will be only one stock market holiday as business activity will remain suspended on May 1, 2024 for the celebration of Maharashtra Day. There will be one stock market holiday each in June, July and August this year. There will be no public holiday in September while in October there will be a public holiday on the stock market. Meanwhile, in November, commercial activity will remain suspended on November 1, 2024 (Diwali) and November 15, 2024 (Gurunanak Jayanti). In December, there will be only one stock market holiday, December 25, 2024, for Christmas.

