Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday April 1st
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Welcome to the second trimester
It's a new week. It's a new month. It's a new quarter, and Wall Street is doing well, with a winning start to the year. THE S&P500 jumped 10.2%, marking its best first quarter since 2019, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its best quarter since 2021, up 5.6%. The Nasdaq Composite, for its part, jumped 9.1%. To start the week, investors will be watching how markets react to the latest inflation data released on Good Friday while markets were closed (more on this below). More economic data will also be released later in the week, culminating with the March jobs report on Friday. Follow live market updates.
2. Latest inflation indication
Groceries are offered for sale at a supermarket on August 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Inflation rose as expected in February, Fed says preferred measure of inflation. The price index for personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy, increased 2.8% year-over-year and 0.3% from the previous month, matching Dow Jones estimates. Core PCE rose 0.3% on the month and 2.5% at the 12-month rate, compared to estimates of 0.4% and 2.5%, respectively. This likely means the Federal Reserve will maintain its holding pattern at its next meeting in May before starting to consider interest rate cuts. The central bank targets annual inflation of 2%, but core PCE inflation has not reached this level for three years.
3. Succession
Dana Walden, co-president of Disney Entertainment
Rich Polk | Getty Images
Could DisneyWill 's next CEO be the first woman to hold the position in the company's 100-year history? Some insiders told CNBC's Alex Sherman that Dana Walden, co-president of Disney Entertainment, was a frontrunner for the role. Succession is a big story at Disney, as insiders and outsiders alike are eager to see who will replace current CEO Bob Iger. Iger is reluctant to give up his role; he pushed back his retirement five times and returned to work after Bob Chapek, named CEO in 2020, was fired in 2022. To see where Walden stands, more than 20 colleagues and friends spoke with CNBC about his strengths, its flaws and perceived probability. she will replace Iger.
4. Gold Rush
An employee handles one-kilogram gold bars at the headquarters of YLG Bullion International Co. in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, December 22, 2023.
Chalinee Thirasupa | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The price of gold has reached a new record Monday in light of the latest PCE inflation data. While the Fed is expected to maintain its current rates in May, investors are starting to expect a rate cut in June. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion. Spot gold hit an all-time high of $2,262.19 earlier in the session before retreating slightly, while US gold futures rose 1.7% to $2,275.60 .
5. 25 years in prison
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attends his sentencing hearing in New York federal court on March 28, 2024.
Jane Rosenberg | Reuters
Founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week for his role in the securities fraud that brought down his cryptocurrency exchange and an associated hedge fund, Alameda Research. This is less than the 40 to 50 years in prison requested by the prosecution, but much more than the five to six and a half years requested by the defense. Bankman-Fried was also ordered to pay $11 billion in forfeiture to the U.S. government. In handing down the sentence, Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that he had never heard “a word of remorse for the commission of terrible crimes” from Bankman-Fried and said he posed a risk to the world. future.
CNBC's Samantha Subin, Jeff Cox, Alex Sherman, Lee Ying Shan, MacKenzie Sigalos and Dan Mangan contributed to this report.
Follow market developments like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/01/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-april-1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi extends support to..
- Xi meets with Indonesian president-elect
- April Fool's Day: will you be able to spot fake news? Take our quiz | UK News
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday April 1st
- Chatbots outperformed doctors in clinical reasoning in face-to-face study
- Seasonal allergies are coming in spring 2024.What you need to know about symptoms and pollen counts
- Melania and Donald Trump attend a birthday party at Mar-a-Lago
- Hollywood actor's mission to 'proclaim hope' and share faith – Faithwire
- RCPD: Crime on Fake Patty's Day Outpaces K-State Home Football Games | News
- Shein to open pop-up store in downtown Vancouver
- Samsung's new update fixes serious issues with Galaxy Phone screens
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership