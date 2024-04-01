Wall Street falls after surprisingly strong manufacturing data sends yields higher – WAVY.com

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell from record highs after a surprisingly strong report on U.S. manufacturing raised concerns about how much interest rates will fall this year. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% on Monday, after hitting an all-time high and its latest winning month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%. Treasury yields climbed after a report said the manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth. That has raised concerns about upward pressure on inflation, which could weaken the Federal Reserve's drive to cut interest rates. Other updates this week could influence this view, including Friday's jobs report.

THIS IS A LATEST UPDATE. Earlier AP story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are falling from record highs Monday after a surprisingly strong report on U.S. manufacturing cast doubt on the extent to which interest rates will fall this year.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in late trading, having hit an all-time high and its latest winning month in a bull run that began in late October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 284 points, or 0.7%, with one hour remaining in trading, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%.

United Health Services fell 5.9%, one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500. It said an Illinois jury awarded $535 million in damages to a patient who alleged negligence in a sexual assault case involving another patient. The company said it had insurance to cover part of the amount, but the final resolution of the case could end up having a material effect on its finances.

FedEx fell 3.3% after saying it would not extend its contract with the US Postal Service for domestic air freight delivery, which ends on September 29. Donald Trump's social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has lost more than a fifth of its business. value in another day of frenzied trading. The company, whose main business is the Truth Social platform, said it lost $58.2 million last year on just $4.1 million in revenue. Its stock fell 23%.

Newmont helped contain the losses. Shares of mining companies rose 1.7% as the price of gold continues to set records.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose after a report said the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth last month. It ended a 16-month period of contraction, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

It's the latest evidence that the U.S. economy remains strong despite high interest rates. This is positive for the stock market because it can boost corporate earnings growth. But it may also maintain upward pressure on inflation. That in turn could delay when the Federal Reserve could impose the interest rate cuts investors want.

Following the manufacturing data, Wall Street traders briefly reduced their bets on the first rate cut occurring as early as June. Deutsche Bank economists say that's still a reasonable baseline expectation, but they say recent tough talk from Fed officials could suggest that interest rates will remain higher than expected for longer. provided that.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to slow the economy and hurt investment prices enough to keep inflation in check. Expectations of upcoming cuts were a key reason the S&P 500 soared more than 20% between October and March.

This week will feature several influential reports on the economy, including updates on job openings across the country and the strength of America's service businesses. The headliner comes Friday, as economists expect a report showing hiring cooled a bit last month.

Some slowdown would be welcome on Wall Street, where there are hopes the economy remains strong, but not so strong as to push inflation higher. Inflation is lower than it was at its peak almost two years ago. But progress has become more difficult of late, with reports hotter than expected this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said again Friday that the central bank is waiting for more good inflation numbers before cutting interest rates this year. Wall Street traders are now sticking to the prospect of three rate cuts in 2024. Wall Street traders now believe three cuts are likely this year, after forecasting more, and some bets are tilting toward the possibility fewer reductions after the morning's manufacturing data.

A report Friday indicated that inflation was behaving as expected, at least by the measure the Federal Reserve prefers to use. The US bond and stock markets were closed that day.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills jumped to 4.32% from 4.21% Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks the Fed's expectations, rose to 4.71% from 4.63%.

In overseas stock markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.4% after a quarterly Bank of Japan survey of economic conditions showed confidence among major manufacturers fell for the first time in a year.

In China, stocks gained 1.2% in Shanghai after surveys suggested the country's manufacturing industry was strengthening.

In Europe, stock markets were closed for a public holiday.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.