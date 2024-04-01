Citigroup Stock Sentiment Model Reaches Euphoria Levels





Investor optimism has spiraled out of control, according to Citigroup. In fact, a firm's stock market sentiment model called the Levkovich Index has now reached levels of euphoria, which typically herald a decline in stocks, Scott Chronert, the firm's U.S. equity strategist, wrote in a Thursday note. The Levkovich Index, named after the bank's late U.S. equity strategist, measures sentiment using a variety of factors, including short interest as a percentage of the float on the New York Stock Exchange, as well as ratio that tracks the number of put options outstanding relative to the number of call options. possibilities. The index last stood at 0.40, above the 0.38 level which indicates euphoria, the Chronert note said. In comparison, a value below 0.17 would indicate that markets are in panic. On a median basis, this indicator suggests that stocks could fall 8.9% over the next 12 months, a drop that would put the S&P 500 around 4,780. The broad market index last exceeded the level of 5,200, having already exceeded the year-end target of 5,100 set by Chronert. “We have to be wary of feeling euphoric,” Chronert told CNBC's “Squawk on the Street” Monday. Chronert noted that investors should not use the Levkovich Index as “a short-term timing tool” for stocks, because “[e]“Depletion may not be enough,” and that some sort of catalyst is probably still needed to bring prices down, he wrote. The Federal Reserve becoming more hawkish than investors currently anticipate, for example, could provide impetus for a decline. “The consensus is for three rate cuts this year,” Chronert said. “But if you go down a path where you get fewer rate cuts from the Fed, or even a lack of pivot, I would say that probably brings our euphoric concern back into play.” .SPX YTD mountain S&P 500 Chronert isn't the only one worried about a stock market decline from current levels. On Sunday, BTIG's Jonathan Krinsky noted that the biggest risk for the market in April is losing momentum, citing the historical performance of the GS Long/Short High Beta Momentum Index (GSPRHIMO). “[The GSPRHIMO is] 32% above its 200 DMA, a level exceeded only twice in the last 15 years. It was +~36% over the quarter. Since its inception ('04), it has only increased over 30% in a quarter twice (2Q '08, 1Q '20),” Krinsky noted. “The following quarters it was -22 % and -23%, respectively.” At the same time, Citigroup's Chronert downgraded the technology sector to market weight, saying that “the cyclical dumbbell we have been advocating for several months now allows for an expansion into defensive segments “The information technology sector was the worst performing sector last week, as investors abandoned this year's market leaders by the end Last week, the S&P 500 information technology sector was down 1.26%. In the first quarter, the group was recently down about 0.1%.

