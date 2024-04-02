Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,185.25, up 18.22): Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Finance. Up one cent, or 0.01 percent, to $81.76 on 12.4 million shares. TC Energy Corp. Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.39 percent, to $54.65 on 8.5 million shares. Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR). Materials. Down half a cent, or 1.28 percent, to 39 cents on 8.2 million shares. Power Corp. from Canada. (TSX:POW). Utilities. Down 10 cents, or 0.26 percent, to $37.88 on 6.2 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $1.36, or 1.32 percent, to $104.69 on 6.2 million shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Down 35 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $68.32 on 5.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Nuvei Corp. Technology. Up $1.14, or 2.66 percent, to $43.96. Payment technology company Nuvei Corp. has signed a deal that will be taken private by Advent International, alongside existing Canadian shareholders Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ. Under the deal announced Monday, shareholders will receive US$34 per share in cash in a deal that gives the company an enterprise value of US$6.3 billion. Nuvei said Advent is a long-time investor in the payments technology sector and the company stands to benefit from its expertise. Fayer, who will remain chairman and chief executive of the company, said the deal marked the start of an exciting new chapter. The company's current management team will also remain in place. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Industrialists. Up 68 cents, or 18.04 percent, to $4.45. Ballard Power Systems says it has signed a long-term supply agreement with European bus maker Solaris Bus & Coach, which it considers its largest ever order for fuel cell engines. The agreement consolidates existing orders for approximately 300 fuel cell engines, while adding aftermarket and extended warranty services, as well as a new commitment for approximately 700 additional fuel cell engines and extended warranty services. associated secondary market. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. The deal includes engines for 12 meter and 18 meter buses. They are expected to be used on buses across Europe, where Solaris buses powered by Ballard fuel cell engines operate in more than 22 cities. Parkland Corp. Energy. Down 85 cents, or 1.97 percent, to $42.29. Parkland Corp. says its Burnaby, British Columbia refinery resumed normal operations on March 29. The company says this return comes after an unplanned shutdown on January 12 due to extremely cold weather. Parkland general manager Bob Espey said during the shutdown the company accelerated refinery maintenance and optimization work that was planned for the third quarter of 2024. The company says the Burnaby refinery produces about 25 percent of Metro Vancouver's gasoline and about 30 percent of Metro Vancouver's gasoline. jet fuel for Vancouver International Airport. Following the closure, Parkland says it expects the refinery to report a composite utilization of approximately 20 percent and an adjusted EBITDA loss of between $60 million and $65 million for the first quarter 2024. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024. The Canadian Press

