Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 1, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Stock futures slipped Monday evening after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average started April with declines.
S&P 500 Futures Contracts checked down 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures fell about 0.2%. Futures linked to the 30-stock Dow Jones fell 120 points, or 0.3%, as shares of UnitedHealth decreases.
In prolonged trading, health insurers fell after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized the Announcement of 2025 rates for Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage. In 2025, government payments for these plans are expected to increase by 3.7% year-on-year, unchanged from the previously proposed rate. Human lost 9%, while UnitedHealth fell 4% and CVS Health fell by almost 6%.
To conclude Monday's session, the Dow fell by almost 241 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P500 slipped 0.2%. The heavy on technology Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, finishing up 0.1%.
The moves came after manufacturing data beat economists' expectations, casting doubt on the urgency of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Fed funds futures data now suggests a 58% chance the central bank will cut rates at its June meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
The market now appears to be in a “relatively comfortable place,” David Miller, co-founder and chief investment officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors, told CNBC. He expects the shares to trade in a relatively range-bound range for the near future.
“Current valuations are quite reasonable. I don't think investors have unrealistic expectations,” he said. “I think we're going to need some real surprises, either from these jobs reports or our next CPI number, to move us away from where we are today.”
On the economic front, traders will be looking for the February Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, which comes out Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Sustainable orders for February are also on deck Tuesday morning. The main event this week will be the big March jobs report, expected Friday.
