Exclusive | Hong Kong stock exchanges' double-dip IPO reform attracts few buyers as investors shy away from listings

However, amid sluggish IPO activity, subscription rate has been minimal so far.

People walk under screens displaying index and stock prices outside Exchange Square in Central, the headquarters of the city's stock exchange operator, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, on February 15, 2024. Photo: Sun Yeung

In the first quarter of 2024, only one company, Beijing Health Guard Biotechnology, filed a waiver to use the rule change among 65 companies seeking to list on the main board, according to the Post study.

Under the rule change, a company must demonstrate that its IPO meets the new size-based exemption conditions, which include an IPO size greater than HK$1 billion (127.8 million US dollars) and that existing shareholders and major investors do not benefit from preferential treatment through a waiver request.

Beijing Health Services, which has developed a vaccine against the human papillomavirus, plans to raise between $200 million and $300 million.

With the market tougher, major investors are now more selective about which deals they want to invest in, said John Lee, vice president and co-head of Asian country coverage at UBS.

Smaller IPO sizes may also be a factor in low adoption of the double-dipping rule.

RoboSense Technologies US$135.7 million IPO in January ranks as the largest in Hong Kong this year. Chinese payment provider Lianlian DigiTech, which debuted on HKEX last week raised HK$657 million in its IPO, a fraction of the US$500 million initially expected in June 2023.

The persistent slowdown in the markets is also putting off investors. The benchmark Hang Seng Index recorded a 3% decline in the first quarter after an unprecedented four-year decline. Index members now trade on average at 8.76 times forward earnings, according to Bloomberg data, compared to a record high of 15.32 in February 2021. Cheap valuations now incentivize more earnings. companies will leave the city stock exchange .

In these types of bear markets, it's quite difficult to ask investment funds, family offices or high-net-worth individuals to participate as anchor investors, said Billy Au, a partner at Mayer Brown.

Why should I acquire the shares as a lead investor at this stage and stay locked in for at least six months? It is quite difficult for investors to make such a decision. Why not just wait until the company is listed and then see if the valuation is justifiable in the secondary market?

Investors who double dip could benefit since the additional shares they subscribe to are not subject to a six-month holding period.

Providing such flexibility incentivizes investors to engage from the start as anchor investors who will obtain an assured share subject to assignment restrictions, but at the same time, [also get] a second bite of the cherry to participate in the placement tranche of additional shares, which can be traded immediately after the IPO closes, said Raymond Ng, partner at law firm Harneys.

This reduces execution risk and increases the success rate of an IPO.

Ng believes the double dip rule will be used more when market conditions improve and demand for IPO stocks increases.

An HKEX spokesperson said in a written response to The Post that the double-dipping reform aims to provide more flexibility for independent investors to participate in IPOs, while striking an optimal balance between market facilitation and investor protection.

HKEX continually strives to implement new initiatives and reforms, such as our new FINI IPO settlement platform and, more recently, our GEM Reforms to increase the attractiveness and dynamism of our listing franchise, while further strengthening our market infrastructure.

GEM is the second board of directors of the exchange, formerly known as Growth Enterprise Market.