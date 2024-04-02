UGREEN plans to list on Shenzhen Stock Exchange





UGREEN achieved revenue of over 4.8 billion yuan in 2023 and is currently considering going public to further propel its development.

Recent reports reveal that UGREEN Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as “UGREEN”), based in Shenzhen, has submitted registration documents to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with the aim of being listed on the GEM (the Growth Enterprise Market), together with Huatai United. Securities as sponsoring institution. Established in 2012, UGREEN is a domestic high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, design, production and sales. Focused on user experience and real-world scenarios, UGREEN offers comprehensive digital solutions. Its product range includes five main categories: transmission, audio-visual, charging, mobile devices and storage. Currently, transmission products constitute the largest part of UGREEN's business, followed by audio-visual and charging products. Additionally, the company offers peripheral and storage products, including private cloud storage solutions. Through continuous development and introduction of advanced production technologies, UGREEN guarantees efficiency, quality and sustainability at all stages of production. The company has established strong online and offline sales channels and expanded its presence to the markets of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and other regions, following an independent brand strategy worldwide. Overseas sales are mainly conducted through the online B2C model through platforms such as Amazon, AliExpress, Shopee and Lazada. UGREEN products have gained popularity in overseas markets, consistently ranking among top sellers and Amazon's Choice, among others. Financial data shows that between 2021 and 2023, UGREEN achieved revenue of 3.446 billion yuan, 3.839 billion yuan and 4.802 billion yuan, with net profits of 305 million yuan, 330 million yuan and 394 million yuan. yuan, respectively, representing compound annual growth. rate of 18.05%. Since its inception, UGREEN has attracted investments from notable institutions such as Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia Capital. Despite UGREEN's positive business trajectory, analysts highlight potential risks during the listing process, including gaps in product development and quality control, as well as reliance on e-commerce platforms and external production. Overall, a successful listing presents a significant development opportunity for the company. Going forward, UGREEN will need to intensify its research and development efforts and mitigate risk factors to promote long-term growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://equalocean.com/news/2024040220720 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos