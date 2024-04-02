Stock market today: Hong Kong stocks lead Asian market gains as developer Vanke slumps

HONG KONG (AP) Hong Kong stocks led gains in Asian markets Tuesday, although Chinese property developer Vanke fell more than 10% as investors assessed economic data from South Korea and Australia.

U.S. futures were down while oil prices rose.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3% to 39,936.35, recovering from Monday's decline.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 2.7% to 16,981.43 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.1% to 3,080.51.

Hong Kong-listed Vankes shares fell 11.4% in early trading Tuesday after the company's report last week showing a notable 50.6% decline in 2023 core profit and absence of dividend payment. China made a rare intervention in March to ask banks to provide financial support to Vanke.

In South Korea, the Kospi edged up 0.1% to 2,750.63 after data showed the country's consumer prices rose 3.1% in March compared to the same period in March. last year, matching the pace of the previous month.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained less than 0.1% to 7,900.50, despite a contraction in its manufacturing sector index to 47.3 in March from 47.8 in February, its fastest pace since May 2020.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 0.2% from its all-time high to end at 5,243.77 on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% from its record high to 39,566.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was an outlier and added 0.1% to 16,396.83.

FedEx fell 3.3% after announcing it would not extend its contract with the U.S. Postal Service for domestic air cargo delivery, which ends Sept. 29. Donald Trump's social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has lost more than a fifth of its business. value in another day of frenzied trading.

Universal Health Care fell 4%, one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500. It says an Illinois jury awarded $535 million in damages to a patient who alleged negligence in a sexual assault case involving another patient.

Newmont helped contain the losses. Mining company stocks rose 1.6% as the price of gold continued to set records.

In the bond market, Treasury yields climbed after a report said U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly returned to growth last month. It ended a 16-month period of contraction, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

It's the latest evidence that the U.S. economy remains strong despite high interest rates. This is positive for the stock market because it can boost corporate earnings growth. But it may also maintain upward pressure on inflation. That in turn could mean a more hesitant Federal Reserve when it comes to the interest rate cuts investors want.

Following the manufacturing data, Wall Street traders briefly reduced their bets on the first rate cut expected as early as June. Deutsche Bank economists say that's still a reasonable baseline expectation, but they say recent tough talk from Fed officials could suggest that interest rates will remain higher than expected.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to slow the economy and bring down investment prices enough to control inflation. Expectations of upcoming cuts were a key reason the S&P 500 soared more than 20% between October and March.

This week, several economic reports could influence the Fed's thinking, including updates on job openings across the country and the strength of U.S. service businesses. The headliner comes Friday, as economists expect a report showing hiring cooled a bit last month.

A slowdown would be welcome on Wall Street, where there are hopes the economy remains strong but not so strong as to push inflation higher. Inflation is more moderate than it was at its peak almost two years ago. But progress has become more difficult of late, with reports hotter than expected this year.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 40 cents to $84.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 34 cents to $87.76 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 151.63 Japanese yen to 151.66 Japanese yen. The euro cost $1.0735, up from $1.0743.