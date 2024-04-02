Stock market today: Wall Street retreats as bond yields jump on surprisingly strong manufacturing data

NEW YORK (AP) Most U.S. stocks fell Monday after a surprisingly strong report on U.S. manufacturing cast doubt on the extent to which interest rates will fall this year.

The S&P 500 fell 10.58 points, or 0.2%, from its all-time high to finish at 5,243.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 240.52 points, or 0.6%, from its record high of 39,566.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was an outlier and added 17.37, or 0.1%, to 16,396.83.

FedEx fell 3.3% after announcing it would not extend its contract with the U.S. Postal Service for domestic air cargo delivery, which ends Sept. 29. Donald Trump's social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has lost more than a fifth of its business. value in another day of frenzied trading. The company, whose main business is the Truth Social platform, said it lost $58.2 million last year on just $4.1 million in revenue. Its stock fell 21.5%.

Universal Health Care fell 4%, one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500. It says an Illinois jury awarded $535 million in damages to a patient who alleged negligence in a sexual assault case involving another patient. The company said it had insurance to cover part of the amount, but the final resolution of the case could end up having a material effect on its finances.

Newmont helped contain the losses. Mining company stocks rose 1.6% as the price of gold continued to set records.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose after a report said the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth last month. It ended a 16-month period of contraction, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

It's the latest evidence that the U.S. economy remains strong despite high interest rates. This is positive for the stock market because it can boost corporate earnings growth. But it may also maintain upward pressure on inflation. That in turn could mean a more hesitant Federal Reserve when it comes to the interest rate cuts investors want.

Following the manufacturing data, Wall Street traders briefly reduced their bets on the first rate cut expected as early as June. Deutsche Bank economists say that's still a reasonable baseline expectation, but they say recent tough talk from Fed officials could suggest that interest rates will remain higher than expected for longer. provided that.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to slow the economy and hurt investment prices enough to keep inflation in check. Expectations of upcoming cuts were a key reason the S&P 500 soared more than 20% between October and March.

This week, several economic reports could influence the Fed's thinking, including updates on job openings across the country and the strength of U.S. service companies. The headliner comes Friday, as economists expect a report showing hiring cooled a bit last month.

A slowdown would be welcome on Wall Street, where there are hopes the economy remains strong but not so strong as to push inflation higher. Inflation is more moderate than it was at its peak almost two years ago. But progress has become more difficult of late, with reports hotter than expected this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said again Friday that the central bank is waiting for more good inflation numbers before cutting interest rates this year. She sticks to the prospect of three rate cuts in 2024.

A report Friday indicated that inflation was behaving as expected, at least by the measure the Federal Reserve prefers to use. The US bond and stock markets were closed that day.

Wall Street traders now see three cuts as the most likely possibility this year, after forecasting earlier, but some bets are leaning toward the possibility of fewer cuts after better-than-expected manufacturing data released this morning .

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills jumped to 4.31% from 4.21% Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks the Fed's expectations, rose to 4.71% from 4.63%.

In overseas stock markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.4% after a quarterly Bank of Japan survey of economic conditions showed confidence among major manufacturers fell for the first time in a year.

In China, stocks gained 1.2% in Shanghai after surveys suggested the country's manufacturing industry was strengthening.

In Europe, stock markets were closed for a public holiday.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.