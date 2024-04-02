Revised NSD Enforcement Policy for Commercial Organizations Encourages Voluntary Self-Disclosures in the Context of Mergers and Acquisitions // Cooley // Global Law Firm





Companies engaged in mergers and acquisitions activities should take note of the revised Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (VOD policy) of the National Security Division (NSD) of the U.S. Department of Justice, issued March 7, 2024, which provides prosecutorial leniency to acquirers who promptly disclose the acquired entities' criminal conduct to the NSD. The VSD policy develops a substantially similar policy previous version adding a specific M&A policy including various incentives to voluntarily disclose violations of national security laws and regulations – including export controls and sanctions (trade controls) – discovered during due diligence conducted in the framework of corporate transactions. Notably, business controls involve successor liability, meaning that an acquirer will assume liability for violations (both criminal and civil) that the acquired entity engaged in prior to the transaction. Amid growing threats to national security, the NSD is increasingly prioritizing the enforcement of trade controls. These efforts have been supplemented by civil enforcement actions conducted by U.S. government agencies that administer the underlying regulations, including the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Trade. To benefit from the protections of the M&A policy, a buyer must satisfy all of the following criteria: Make a legal and good faith acquisition of another company ( as described in the Mergers and Acquisitions Policy ).

). Voluntarily and in a timely manner ( generally no later than 180 days after completion of the transaction or, where applicable, at the “first reasonable opportunity” ) self-disclosure of NSD criminal misconduct committed by the acquired entity.

) self-disclosure of NSD criminal misconduct committed by the acquired entity. Cooperate fully with NSD's investigation.

Quickly (generally within one year after completion of the transaction) and sufficiently remedy the fault committed. The M&A policy provides that where an acquirer makes a qualifying voluntary self-disclosure, NSD will generally not seek a guilty plea from the acquirer. In addition, the purchaser will benefit from the presumption that it will be entitled to a refusal of prosecution (rather than a simple agreement not to pursue). Additionally, the purchaser is assured that he will not be required to pay a criminal fine or forfeit his assets, and that the disclosed misconduct will not negatively affect his recidivism record in future cases involving him. It is important to note that the presence of aggravating factors within the acquired entity will generally not prevent the acquirer from being eligible for the protections of the M&A policy, provided that these factors do not continue to affect either party to the transaction after a qualifying disclosure. Although the foregoing protections are only available to the acquirer, the mergers and acquisitions policy provides that if the acquired entity remains legally separate after the transaction, then NSD will credit the qualifying self-disclosure of the the acquirer to the acquired entity and will be able to determine if other mitigation credits are also earned. If the acquirer's personal statement does not qualify for the protections of the M&A Policy, NSD may nevertheless determine whether that personal statement is eligible to receive mitigation credit under other provisions of the M&A Policy. the VSD policy, which generally encourages prompt disclosure and full cooperation with NSD. NSD's focus on enforcing trade controls highlights the need for careful pre-transactional due diligence aimed at uncovering historical and/or ongoing instances of criminal misconduct. It is important to note that acquirers seeking to benefit from the protections of the M&A Policy must meet the specific conditions set forth therein, or risk losing prosecutorial leniency and potentially significant mitigation credit. Cooley closely monitors enforcement and other regulatory developments. Please do not hesitate to contact a member of our team with any questions.

This content is provided for general information purposes only, and your access or use of the content does not create an attorney-client relationship between you or your organization and Cooley LLP, Cooley (UK) LLP or any other affiliated practice or entity (collectively referred to as “Cooley”). By accessing this content, you agree that the information provided does not constitute legal or other professional advice. This content is not a substitute for obtaining legal advice from a qualified attorney licensed in your jurisdiction and you should not act or refrain from acting on the basis of this content. This content is subject to change without notice. It is not guaranteed to be complete, accurate or up-to-date and may not reflect the most recent legal developments. Previous results do not guarantee a similar result. Do not send any confidential information to Cooley, as we have no obligation to keep any information you provide to us confidential. This content can be considered Lawyer advertising and is subject to our legal notices.

