Stock market today: Wall Street collapses on rate concerns as healthcare stocks and Tesla fall

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are lower Tuesday as concerns about continued high interest rates continue to hit Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was down 1% in morning trading and on track for a second decline after hitting an all-time closing high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also moved away from its record high and lost 417 points, or 1.1%. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.4% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Health care companies led the market lower on concerns about future earnings after the US government's decision. announced lower prices than expected for Medicare Advantage. Humana fell 13.6%. Tesla, meanwhile, fell 5.7% after delivering much fewer vehicles for the start of 2024 than expected by analysts.

One of the main reasons the U.S. stock market has been on a near-unstoppable ride since late October is the expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates multiple times this year. That suggests, and easing rates would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system.

But Fed officials also said they needed additional confirmation that inflation is heading sustainably towards their 2% objective before acting. A surprisingly strong report on the U.S. manufacturing sector on Monday, which showed a return to growth after 16 straight months of contraction, hurt those expectations.

It's the latest evidence of a remarkably resilient U.S. economy, but it could also increase upward pressure on inflation. Progress on inflation has become bumpier recently, with reports this year, I arrive hotter than expected.

Traders have already significantly lowered their expectations for how many times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, cutting them in half from forecast of six at the start of the year. This would be consistent with the three cuts that Fed officials themselves have alluded to.

Monday's manufacturing report pushed traders to qualify some bets toward just two cuts this year, according to CME Group data. But traders still expect three cuts this year, and for them to begin in June, after a report on Tuesday showed that U.S. employers were advertising about the same number of job openings in February than a month earlier.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.33% to 4.36% Monday evening.

The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for Fed action, slipped to 4.69% from 4.71% late Monday.

High rates deliberately slow the economy by making borrowing more expensive. They also hurt investment prices by making it more attractive for investors to put their money in safer alternatives. Bitcoin fell 5.4% and fell back to $66,000.

Beyond concerns about keeping interest rates high, critics also say the U.S. stock market has simply become too expensive after climbing more than 20% in six months. Companies will likely need to generate strong earnings growth to justify such significant measures.

On Wall Street, several healthcare stocks sent the market lower as concerns grew about their upcoming earnings. Analysts at Citi Research said the final government-approved Medicare Advantage rate was far lower than expected, given the upward trend in medical costs and heavy lobbying pressure for the industry.

UnitedHealth Group fell 6.5% and CVS Health lost 8.3%.

PVH, the company behind Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, lost more than a fifth of its value despite a profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. Its profit forecast for the coming year fell short of analysts' estimates, partly because of weakness in Europe, and its stock fell 22.6%.

Among the few winners on Wall Street were stocks of oil and gas producers. Exxon Mobil climbed 1.4% and ConocoPhillips 1.2%

They followed the rise in the price of crude oil. The benchmark US oil barrel rose 0.8% to $84.39 and returned to its October level. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 0.8% to $88.15.

In Europe, shares fell 1% in Paris. The German DAX lost 1.1% and the London FTSE 100 lost 0.2%.

In Asia, the indices were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.4%, but moves were much more modest elsewhere.

___

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.