Country Garden shares suspended from Hong Kong stock exchange





By Louis Goss China's largest property developer, Country Garden, announced on Monday that it had chosen to suspend the listing of its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange after delaying the release of its 2023 results, as it continues to face the collapse of the Chinese real estate market. The heavily indebted property developer said it had decided to suspend trading of its shares in order to comply with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's listing rules, which require it to either publish its unaudited financial statements in their current form or suspend the trading of its shares. In a statement, Country garden (HK:2007) said it had requested to suspend trading in its shares on the stock exchange from 9 a.m. on April 2 while it collects additional information to ensure the accuracy of its financial statements in the face of volatility. in the Chinese real estate sector. The company announced last week that it would delay its earnings release to “collect more information to make appropriate accounting estimates” and ensure its statements “reasonably reflect changes in the industry” in the face of “volatility keep on going”. “Due to the continued volatility in the sector, the operating environment in which the Group [is] coping is becoming increasingly complex,” Country Garden said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading in Country Garden shares is expected to resume when the company publishes its financial statements for the full year 2023. The company said it now aims to publish its results as quickly as possible, without giving a time frame, because she works with the auditor PwC. . Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence had predicted that Country Garden would see its losses worsen significantly, to -44.80 billion yen ($6.21 billion) for the full year 2023, compared to the loss of -6.05 billion yen recorded for the whole year. -year 2022. Country Garden had over the past year become one of the highest-profile casualties of China's property market crisis that left a number of the country's biggest property companies unable to pay their international debts. The collapse of China's property market began in 2021 when the Chinese government introduced new rules aimed at curbing heavily indebted property developers by imposing new restrictions on their debt levels, which prevented them from finalizing pre-sold homes. . In October, the Guangdong-based company said falling sales had left it unable to repay HK$470 million ($60 million) in interest and warned that “adverse market conditions” could render it unable to pay its international debts in the future. Country Garden, founded in 1992 by billionaire Yang Guoqiang, had a debt of $192 billion at the end of June 2023, making it one of the most indebted real estate companies in China, alongside Evergrande which owes more than 300 billion dollars. -Louis Goss This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-02-24 0446ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/2024040218/country-garden-shares-suspended-from-hong-kong-stock-exchange The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos