Stock market today: Wall Street collapses on rate concerns as healthcare stocks and Tesla fall





NEW YORK U.S. stocks are lower on Tuesday as concerns about continued high interest rates continue to hit Wall Street. The S&P 500 was down 1% at midday and on track for a second decline after hitting an all-time closing high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also moved away from its record high and lost 478 points, or 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.4% as of midday Eastern time. Health care companies led the market lower on concerns about future earnings after the US government's decision. announced lower prices than expected for Medicare Advantage. Humana fell 14.3%. Tesla, meanwhile, fell 5.4% after delivering much fewer vehicles for the start of 2024 than expected by analysts. One of the main reasons the U.S. stock market has been on a near-unstoppable ride since late October is the expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates multiple times this year. That suggests, and easing rates would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system. But Fed officials also said they needed additional confirmation that inflation is heading sustainably towards their 2% objective before acting. A surprisingly strong report on the U.S. manufacturing sector on Monday, which showed a return to growth after 16 straight months of contraction, hurt those expectations. It's the latest evidence of a remarkably resilient U.S. economy, but it could also increase upward pressure on inflation. Progress on inflation has become bumpier recently, with reports this year, I arrive hotter than expected. Traders have already significantly lowered their expectations for how many times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, cutting them in half from forecast of six at the start of the year. This would be consistent with the three cuts that Fed officials themselves have alluded to. After briefly outlining some bets on just two rate cuts this year, traders still widely expect three cuts in 2024, according to CME Group data. That follows a report released Tuesday that showed U.S. employers were advertising about the same number of positions. Jobs in February as a month earlier and a stronger than expected increase in orders to factories. With the U.S. economy remaining stronger than expected, the chances of just two rate cuts this year are increasing. Gargi Chadhuri, chief investment and portfolio strategist for the Americas at BlackRock, suggests investors spread their bets across a wide range of investments, rather than trying to time the market or the Fed. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.33% to 4.35% Monday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for Fed action, slipped to 4.69% from 4.71% late Monday. High rates deliberately slow the economy by making borrowing more expensive. They also hurt investment prices by making it more attractive for investors to put their money in safer alternatives. Bitcoin fell 7% and fell back below $65,000. Beyond concerns about keeping interest rates high, critics also say the U.S. stock market has simply become too expensive after climbing more than 20% in six months. Companies will likely need to generate strong earnings growth to justify such significant measures. On Wall Street, several healthcare stocks sent the market lower as concerns grew about their upcoming earnings. Analysts at Citi Research said the final government-approved Medicare Advantage rate was far lower than expected, given the upward trend in medical costs and heavy lobbying pressure for the industry. UnitedHealth Group fell 7.7% and CVS Health lost 9.5%. PVH, the company behind Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, lost more than a fifth of its value despite a profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. Its profit forecasts for the coming year fell short of analysts' estimates, partly because of weakness in Europe, and its stock fell 23%. Among the few winners on Wall Street were stocks of oil and gas producers. Exxon Mobil and Marathon Petroleum both rose 1.1%. They followed the rise in the price of crude oil. The benchmark US oil barrel rose 1.4% to $84.88 and returned to its October level. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 1.6% to $88.80. In Europe, shares fell 0.9% in Paris. The German DAX lost 1.1% and the London FTSE 100 lost 0.2%. In Asia, the indices were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.4%, but moves were much more modest elsewhere. AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2024/04/02/stock-markets-vanke-inflation/dc6b538e-f0b8-11ee-a4c9-88e569a98b58_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos