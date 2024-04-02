Stock Market Today: Global Stocks Mixed After Strong U.S. Factory Data Pushes Wall Street Back





HONG KONG (AP) World stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell as surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing data cast doubt on how quickly the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates. European markets opened mostly higher, but Germany's DAX then slipped, losing 0.1% to 18,525.79. In Paris, the CAC 40 remained stable at 8,206.00. In London, the FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% to 7,976.39. The S&P 500 futures were less than 0.1% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%. In Asian trading, Hong Kong gained 2.4% to 16,931.52. The Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.1 percent to 3,074.96. Shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developer Vankes fell 12.9% after it announced last week that its 2023 core profit fell 50.6% from a year earlier. In a rare case of intervention, in March state banks were asked to provide financial support to Vanke. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 closed 0.1% higher at 39,838.91. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2% to 2,753.16, after data showed the country's consumer prices rose 3.1% in March from the same period of last year, corresponding to the pace of the previous month. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% to 7,887.90 after the country's manufacturing index contracted to 47.3 in March from 47.8 in February, the fastest pace since May 2020. On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2% from its all-time high to finish at 5,243.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% from its record high to 39,566.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was an outlier and added 0.1% to 16,396.83. Treasury yields climbed after a report said the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth last month. It ended a 16-month period of contraction, according to the Institute for Supply Management. It's the latest evidence that the U.S. economy remains strong despite high interest rates. This is positive for the stock market because it can boost corporate earnings growth. But it may also maintain upward pressure on inflation. That in turn could mean a more hesitant Federal Reserve when it comes to the interest rate cuts investors want. Following the manufacturing data, Wall Street traders briefly reduced their bets on the first rate cut expected as early as June. That remains a reasonable baseline forecast, according to Deutsche Bank economists, but they say recent tough talk from Fed officials could suggest that interest rates will remain higher than expected. The Fed raised its benchmark rate to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to slow the economy and hurt investment prices enough to keep inflation in check. Expectations of upcoming cuts were a key reason the S&P 500 soared more than 20% between October and March. This week, several economic reports could influence the federal government's thinking, including updates on job openings across the country and the strength of U.S. service companies. The headliner comes Friday, as economists expect a report showing hiring cooled a bit last month. A slowdown would be welcome on Wall Street, where there are hopes the economy remains strong but not so strong as to push inflation higher. Inflation is more moderate than it was at its peak almost two years ago. But progress has become more difficult of late, with reports hotter than expected this year. In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $1.42 to $85.13 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude oil added $1.36 to $88.76 a barrel. The dollar fell to 151.62 Japanese yen from 151.68 yen. The euro rose from $1.0745 to $1.0732.

