Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday April 2
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. A new quarter
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6% on Monday to start the second quarter as traders weighed new inflation data amid concerns that the market's recovery could slow. THE S&P500 fell only 0.2% while the technology sector Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.11%. Investors are cautious about when the Federal Reserve will reach its 2% inflation target and begin cutting rates. On Friday, the Core PCE showed that inflation rose 2.8% year-on-year in February. Follow live market updates.
2. Go public
Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO of data security software company Rubrik. Sinha previously backed cloud management company Nutanix.
Greylock Partners
The IPO market is showing some signs of life after a lull dating back to late 2021. Rubrik, a nine-year-old data security software company, filed to be made public on Monday. The company started by selling hardware capable of backing up data and has now moved to the cloud where its software “detects, analyzes and remediates data security risks and unauthorized user activities,” according to its IPO prospectus in stock exchange. Rubrik plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RRBRK.”
3. Teams split up
The Microsoft logo is on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 26, 2024.
Charlie Pérez | Nuphoto | Getty Images
Microsoft will begin selling its Teams chat and video apps separately from its Office product. This decision comes six months after the unbundling of products in Europe to avoid a possible antitrust sanction from the EU. The split could be a boost for Selling powerMicrosoft-owned Slack, which filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft with the European Commission in 2020, and Zoom. Analysts at Mizuho Securities said in a Monday note that “although customers believe Zoom is a superior platform to Teams” and other vendors, “bundling MS Teams into Office 365 has still prompted customers to consider Teams.
4. Net loss
A woman uses her phone in front of screens displaying trading information on shares of Truth Social and Trump Media & Technology Group, outside the Nasdaq Market site in New York, United States, March 26, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Actions of Trump Media and Technology Group plunged 21% Monday after the company linked to former President Donald Trump reported a $58.2 million loss in 2023 on just $4.1 million in revenue. Operator Truth Social's stock is down nearly 40% from its high last week after going public. The loss appears to come primarily from $39.4 million in interest expense, according to an SEC filing. Trump, who is currently barred from selling his shares in the company for six months, owns shares valued at about $3.8 billion as of Monday's close.
5. Take time off
Pilot Omar Morsi checks the controls in the cockpit of a United Airlines Boeing 777 at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, March 9, 2023.
Ed Jones | AFP | Getty Images
United Airlines is asking its pilots to take voluntary, unpaid leave next month as it struggles with delivery delays Boeing plane. The carrier expects to receive fewer Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft this year than previously planned. United's pilots' union said it expects the airline to offer more time off “for summer application periods and potentially into the fall.” The request is the latest example of how Boeing's production problems and safety crisis are impacting the airline's growth plans.
CNBC's Pia Singh, Samantha Subin, Jordan Novet, Dan Mangan and Leslie Josephs contributed to this report.
