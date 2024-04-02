Money Transfer Providers' Business Practices May Violate CFPA and CFPB Precautions // Cooley // Global Law Firm





On March 27, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released Circular 2024-02 warning money transfer providers that certain marketing activities may constitute deceptive practices and therefore violate the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA). The CFPB's specific concerns include claims about remittance transfer prices and costs and the speed of transfers that are inconsistent with the actual practices of these providers. What types of representations of funds transfers create a risk of deception claims? The CFPB's concern that some remittance business practices may be deceptive stems from the fact that consumers are now increasingly making online comparisons for remittance services. In particular, the CFPB is concerned that online marketing may falsely tout benefits such as faster delivery of funds to recipients or reduced costs for a service that does not meet actual practices. The Circular provides several specific business practices of remittance transfer providers that the CFPB may consider deceptive. For example, the CFPB notes that remittance transfers are often made for the purpose of sending money to family members overseas, and that speed is particularly important to consumers. Thus, claiming that a funds transfer will be completed within a certain time frame, when in reality transfers take longer to be made available to recipients (even if only in certain cases), would be misleading . The circular also states that the CFPB has identified remittance transfer providers who claim the transfers are free, when in reality the provider charges fees or makes money from the exchange rate differential for the transfer, which would probably constitute a deceptive act. Importantly, the circular also separately addresses companies that offer remittances through digital wallets and other prepaid products. The CFPB identifies potentially deceptive marketing practices by these companies, including that some providers will tell customers that they offer free account-to-account transfers, or that receiving money from a friend is free , but will then charge fees for currency conversion or payment. the recipient to withdraw the funds. Looking forward In recent months, the CFPB has focused its attention on online consumer financial services marketing activities, issuing both guidance and rules governing this area. In early March 2024, the CFPB warned online intermediaries (also via a circular) that directing customers to certain products on the basis of quid pro quo payments, rather than on the basis of what is in the best interest of the consumer, could also constitute an abusive practice. Money transfer providers should consider reviewing existing marketing materials, including marketing materials provided by authorized delegates in physical locations, where applicable, to ensure they accurately outline fees and costs (including with regard to exchange rate differences), as well as the speed of their services. . Providers should also keep in mind that an act or practice may be deceptive even if no harm is associated with the representation. Additionally, the circular highlights the CFPB's continued efforts to regulate digital wallet and payment app providers, following its November 7, 2023 release. notice of proposed rulemaking this would allow it to supervise these national payment service providers as larger participants. Companies that offer funds transfers through digital wallets and peer-to-peer payment applications should therefore pay close attention to developments in this area, in light of the CFPB's interest in these services.

