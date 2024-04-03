Stock Market Today: Wall Street Opens Lower as Concerns Over High Interest Rates Persist | National Affairs

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are falling as concerns about continued high interest rates continue to weigh on the market. The S&P 500 was down 0.8% early Tuesday. It reached a record high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.2%. One of the main reasons the stock market has been on a nearly unstoppable ride since late October is the expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates multiple times this year. However, several more positive economic reports than expected have raised concerns that the Fed will not cut rates as quickly as hoped.

Wall Street drifted lower in premarket trading Tuesday, ahead of this week's release of labor market data that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later this spring.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3% before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.4%.

Health care companies took a hit in early trading Tuesday after the government finalized its reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage health plan providers. The rates, which remained unchanged from the first proposal, cap Medicare Part D participants' annual spending at $2,000. There is some concern about rates and their impact on margins.

Human fell by 10% and CVS slipped 5%. Both companies warned investors earlier this year about rising costs.

PVH, owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, fell nearly 21% after giving gloomy forecasts for 2024, despite beating fourth-quarter sales and profit targets. This has become a trend among specialty retailers in recent months, where strong quarterly performance is overshadowed by lower expectations for 2024.

Donald Trump's social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, was down almost 3% in early trading after losing more than a fifth of its value on Monday.

GE Aerospace launches today on the New York Stock Exchange after the spin-off of its GE Vernova division. Former industrial giant General Electric is now made up of three separate public companies, including GE HealthCare. It's the end of an era for the conglomerate most Americans know.

Treasury yields stabilized somewhat after sharp rises Monday after a report said U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly returned to growth last month, ending a 16-month streak of contraction.

It's the latest evidence that the U.S. economy remains strong despite high interest rates. This is positive for the stock market because it can boost corporate earnings growth. But it may also maintain upward pressure on inflation. That in turn could mean a more hesitant Federal Reserve when it comes to the interest rate cuts investors want.

Following the manufacturing data, Wall Street traders briefly reduced their bets on the first rate cut expected as early as June. That remains a reasonable baseline forecast, according to Deutsche Bank economists, but they say recent tough talk from Fed officials could suggest that interest rates will remain higher than expected.

The Fed raised its key interest rate to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to slow the economy and bring down investment prices enough to control inflation. Expectations of upcoming cuts were a key reason the S&P 500 soared more than 20% between October and March.

This week, several economic reports could influence the federal government's thinking, including updates on job openings, layoffs and the strength of U.S. service businesses. The headliner comes Friday, as economists expect a report showing hiring cooled a bit last month.

A slowdown would be welcome on Wall Street, where there are hopes the economy remains strong but not so strong as to push inflation higher. Inflation is more moderate than it was at its peak almost two years ago. But progress became bumpier recently, with reports this year, I arrive hotter than expected.

Hong Kong stocks led gains in Asian markets on Tuesday, although Chinese property developer Vanke fell more than 10% as investors assessed economic data from South Korea and Australia.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3% to 39,936.35, recovering from Monday's decline.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 2.7% to 16,981.43 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.1% to 3,080.51.

In South Korea, the Kospi edged up 0.1% to 2,750.63.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained less than 0.1% to 7,900.50.

In Europe at midday, the French CAC 40 and the German DAX each lost 0.1%, while the British FTSE 100 gained almost 0.3%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.34 to $85.05 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.27 to $88.69 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose slightly to 151.64 Japanese yen from 151.63 yen. The euro costs $1.0747, up slightly from $1.0743.

On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2% from its all-time high to finish at 5,243.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% from its record high to 39,566.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was an outlier and added 0.1% to 16,396.83.