Hong Kong stocks lead Asian market gains as developer Vanke slumps

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as Wall Street put the brakes on what was almost unstoppable.
The S&P 500 fell 37.96 points, or 0.7% to 5,205.81, for its worst day in four weeks. This is its second consecutive decline after hitting an all-time high last week.
Other indices have done worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 396.61 points, or 1%, to 39,170.24 and also moved away from its record high. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 156.38, or 1%, to 16,240.45, and smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index fell 1.8%.
Health insurance companies led the market lower on concerns about their future profits after the US government's decision. announced lower prices than expected for Medicare Advantage. Humana fell 13.4%. Tesla, meanwhile, fell 4.9% after delivering fewer vehicles for the start of 2024 than expected by analysts.
One of the main reasons the U.S. stock market has climbed since late October is the expectation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates several times this year. The central bank itself has hinted as much, and easing rates would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system.
But Fed officials also said they needed additional confirmation inflation is moving towards its 2% objective for a long time before acting. A surprisingly strong report on the U.S. manufacturing sector on Monday, which showed a return to growth after 16 straight months of contraction, hurt those expectations.
It’s the latest evidence of a remarkably resilient U.S. economy. This keeps people employed and companies profits, but it could also increase upward pressure on inflation. Progress he became bumpier recently, with inflation reports this year, I arrive hotter than expected.
Traders have already significantly lowered their expectations for how many times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, cutting them in half from forecast of six at the start of the year. This would be consistent with the three cuts that Fed officials themselves have alluded to.
With the U.S. economy remaining stronger than expected, investors say it is increasingly likely that the Fed will make only two rate cuts this year. Gargi Chadhuri, chief investment and portfolio strategist for the Americas at BlackRock, suggests investors spread their bets across a wide range of investments, rather than trying to time the market or the Fed.
Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, said Tuesday that the biggest risk is cutting interest rates too soon rather than too late. The former could allow the economy to overheat and inflation to reaccelerate, while the latter could cause unnecessary suffering for workers.
His comments come as economic reports show U.S. employers advertising about the same number of positions. Jobs in February as a month earlier and a stronger than expected increase in orders to factories.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.33% to 4.35% Monday evening.
The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for Fed action, slipped to 4.69% from 4.71% late Monday.
High rates deliberately slow the economy by making borrowing more expensive. They also hurt investment prices by making it more attractive for investors to put their money in safer alternatives. Bitcoin fell 5.4%.
Beyond concerns about keeping interest rates high, critics say the U.S. stock market has also become too expensive after climbing more than 20% in six months. Companies will likely need to generate strong earnings growth to justify such significant measures.
On Wall Street, several healthcare stocks sent the market lower as concerns grew about their upcoming earnings. Analysts at Citi Research said the final government-approved Medicare Advantage rate was far lower than expected, given the upward trend in medical costs and heavy lobbying pressure for the industry.
UnitedHealth Group fell 6.4% and CVS Health lost 7.2%.
PVH, the company behind Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, lost more than a fifth of its value despite a profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. Its profit forecasts for the coming year fell short of analysts' estimates, partly because of weakness in Europe, and its stock fell 22.2%.
Among the few winners on Wall Street were stocks of oil and gas producers. Exxon Mobil rose 2% and Marathon Petroleum rose 3.4%.
They followed the rise in the price of crude oil. Benchmark U.S. oil rose $1.44 a barrel to settle at $85.15 and returned to its October level. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.50 to $88.92.
In Europe, shares fell 0.9% in Paris. The German DAX lost 1.1% and the London FTSE 100 lost 0.2%.
In Asia, the indices were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.4%, but moves were much more modest elsewhere.
AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
