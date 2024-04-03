Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 5, 2024.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a second day in a difficult start to the quarter.

Dow Jones Futures fell 60 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts were down 0.17%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures fell 0.2%.

Wall Street is coming off a losing session for major benchmarks after last week's poor inflation data, along with strong economic data, as investors fear the Federal Reserve will take more time to cut interest rates. 'interest. Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rate hitting its highest level since November. Oil prices also hit their highest level in five months.

Tuesday, 30-stock Dow fell almost 400 points, or 1%. THE S&P500 lost 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by almost 1%.

Still, some market observers remain generally optimistic about stocks, saying they should see some consolidation after a strong start to the year. The S&P 500 just had its best first quarter since 2019.

“I think it's a slight step back,” Kristen Bitterly, global head of wealth investment solutions at Citi, said Tuesday on CNBC's “Closing Bell.” “We've been hearing day after day that we're either hitting historic highs or we're about to hit historic highs. So I don't see anything else to read today other than geopolitics is resurfacing and yields arise.”

“We know that the Fed's trajectory from here is downward. We know that inflation is falling. And we know that earnings have also turned a corner,” Bitterly continued. “So when you have that fundamental context, it's actually quite constructive for risk assets as a whole.”

Investors will get a better look at the labor market on Wednesday from the ADP private payrolls report, which precedes March jobs data on Friday. The ISM Services Index is expected to be published after opening.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also expected to speak, as are a slew of other central bank speakers, including Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr will also speak at events.

On the earnings front, Levi Strauss will report after the close.