Ethiopia prepares to launch its first comprehensive scholarship

After more than two years of laying the foundations for an effective capital markets system, Ethiopia is now set to launch its first full-fledged stock market. Preparations for the launch of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) are in their final stages, with stakeholders from the country's private sector, including major local banks and insurance companies, bidding to acquire stakes in the new exchange .

ESX hopes to raise 625 million birr ($11 million) from the private sector, including local financial services companies, according to local reports. It has already raised 275 million birr ($4.9 million) from four state-owned companies under the aegis of Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), the country's sovereign wealth fund, and FSD Africa, a deepening operation financial sector financed by the British government.

Support from the Ethiopian private sector, government and foreign development partners, as well as the strong local participation it entails, aims to enhance the attractiveness of the new stock market for foreign investors. Ethiopian government officials and financial officials are currently holding roadshows for investors across the continent and beyond.

Their goal is to showcase ESX and the opportunity to tap into the country's burgeoning private sector, says Tewodros Sile, associate director at Africa Practice, a strategic consulting firm focused on Africa.

The ESX launch remains scheduled for late 2024 or early 2025, and investor roadshows throughout this year will remain critically important to building foreign investor confidence, he said. African affairs from Addis Ababa.

The roadshows targeted key financial hubs, including London, and demonstrate that, despite the potential opportunities in Ethiopia, the complexities and difficulties associated with entering the market require a proactive approach towards investors in the outside the country.

A boon for the government and the private sector. Sile points out that the successful launch of a securities exchange could alleviate the recurring problem of limited access to capital, a burden that many businesses in the country struggle with.

The ESX presents an opportunity to increase funding flows from domestic and international investors for companies listed on the ESX. This is particularly important because in many cases, access to financing and lack of capital inflows are among the biggest obstacles to business growth in the country.

The Ethiopian government also hopes that the creation of the stock exchange will help reduce its overdependence on external debt. Through the ESX, the government could issue long-term bonds in local currency, thereby reducing dependence on foreign sources of budgetary financing. Ethiopia's debt default in December, precipitated by the government's failure to pay a $33 million coupon on its Eurobonds, underscores the economic risks Ethiopia faces from the lack of a robust domestic capital market.

Engage citizens

The launch of ESX also aims to give Ethiopian citizens the opportunity to directly participate in their country's economic prospects. In advanced economies, individuals often engage in the stock market through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and direct stock ownership. However, in emerging markets, citizen participation rates tend to be insufficient due to limited financial inclusion.

Sile concedes that the process of encouraging Ethiopians to participate in the country's nascent capital markets will likely be a slow and uneven process, given the large number of people in the country who do not yet have access to formal banking services.

Ethiopia has never had a stock market before, Sile points out. A stock trading department within the State Bank closed in 1974 when the companies were nationalized.

More than two-thirds of the population remains outside the formal banking system, Sile says, stressing that it will be crucial to raise awareness in the country of the importance of vibrant capital markets.

This must go hand in hand with efforts to deepen financial inclusion and promote financial education. A World Bank survey released in 2021 shows that around 30.5% of Ethiopian adults had an account at a formal financial institution in 2018/19. Although this is an improvement from the 21.8% recorded in 2015/16, the level of financial inclusion in Ethiopia remains paltry compared to its neighbors like Kenya, where 90% of the adult population has access to formal financial services.

Ethiopia must also prioritize investments in technology and innovation if its ambitions to build a competitive capital market are to be successful. This includes investments in the technology and market infrastructure that underpins the exchange, such as trading platforms, clearing and settlement systems, and information dissemination mechanisms.

Having a robust technology solution and infrastructure will be essential to avoid fears of interference in ESX's operations and to provide credibility as its operations begin, Sile says.

A solid ad lineup

In the early stages of its operation, ESX is expected to host listings of at least 50 companies. This pipeline is largely backed by the country's sovereign wealth fund, EIH, which plans to offer minority stakes in unnamed state-owned companies in its portfolio. The exchange is also expected to launch trading in stocks, derivatives, debt securities and foreign exchange contracts.

A significant obstacle that could potentially hamper the growth of the stock market is the shortage of key players in the financial sector, including stock brokers, investment advisors, fund managers and custodians. However, as the new exchange becomes operational, demand for these services is expected to increase, which could drive growth in these critical areas in the years to come.

Privatizing in the face of macroeconomic challenges

The macroeconomic environment in Ethiopia could prove to be a sticking point for some investors. The country's currency, the birr, is experiencing a long-term decline in value against major international currencies, including the US dollar. This challenge has been exacerbated by the persistent shortage of foreign exchange. Ethiopia's economy has also been hampered by persistent droughts and the 2020–2022 civil war between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray Liberation Front, which cost hundreds of thousands of lives and strained relations with the United States. United and other Western countries. Ethiopia lost its eligibility for preferential treatment under the U.S. tariff-free African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in January 2022 due to its conduct in the war.

The U.S. government's Bureau of African Affairs said in November 2023 that internal conflicts in Ethiopia have complicated the pursuit of peace and stability and created an environment conducive to the proliferation of human rights violations.

But a peace agreement was signed to end the war in November 2022, and the IMF expects growth of 6.2% this year.

Focus on the fundamentals

The country's economic fundamentals, including a population of 120 million and a young population, have encouraged officials in Addis Ababa to pursue market-oriented reforms.

ESX is part of a broader agenda of economic transformation and liberalization, which is currently focused on the financial services sector, following the initial liberalization of telecommunications and the entry of Safaricom into the market, notes Sile.

As part of these reforms to promote foreign participation in the economy, Ethiopia is currently amending existing laws to open up the country's retail sector, which was previously run solely by locals. Ethiopia also aims to pass legislation allowing foreigners to own real estate as part of the country's broader plan to open up the economy and attract investors.

We will present a law that will allow foreigners to become owners, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared on national television at the end of March. Activity on the new exchange will be a crucial barometer of whether the government has convinced investors that it is serious about its promises of economic liberalization.