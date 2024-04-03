Alibaba and Tencent: Chinese Internet giants buy back their own shares to boost falling stock market value

Editor's note: Register forCNN Newsletter Meanwhile in Chinawhich explores what you need to know about the country's rise and its impact on the world.



Chinese internet giants are buying back their shares at a record pace as they try to increase their market value. in the midst of a historic stock market debacle in the world's second-largest economy.

The Alibaba Group (BABA) announced on Tuesday that it repurchased $12.5 billion worth of shares in the US and Hong Kong markets, representing 5.1% of its outstanding shares, during the financial year ended March 31.

It would be the largest share buyback by a Chinese technology company in the past year.

In the first quarter alone, Alibaba spent $4.8 billion on buybacks, the second-largest quarterly buyback in its history.

A stock buyback usually triggers a price increase because there will be fewer shares available on the market.

Alibaba's stock has lost more than a quarter of its value over the past year.

The tech giants' move comes at a time when Chinese regulators are asking listed companies to buy back shares to stabilize market confidence.

China's stock markets have suffered a prolonged slump since their 2021 highs, with more than $4.5 trillion in market value having been wiped off the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

Alibaba's move demonstrates confidence in the company's future prospects and demonstrates management's confidence in the underlying value of Alibaba's stock, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

But let it be this decision will provide a long-term boost to the The stock price depends on various factors, including general market conditions, investor confidence in Chinese stocks and Alibaba's ability to effectively execute its growth strategies, he said. added.

The Hangzhou-based company said it would buy more. In February, it increased its share buyback plan by an additional $25 billion through March 2027.

Alibaba joined a string of Chinese technology companies that have accelerated their share buybacks over the past year.

Tencent spent a record HK$49 billion ($6.3 billion) buying back shares in 2023, more than it had spent in total over the past decade, records show public information of the company.

Last month, the gaming and social media giant pledged to at least double the amount of its share buybacks to more than 100 billion Hong Kong dollars ($12.8 billion) in 2024.

Tencents' stock price has fallen 20% over the past twelve months.

CNN has reached out to Alibaba and Tencent for comment on their takeover plans.

Other Chinese companies, including Meituan, Kuaishou and Xiaomi, have also accelerated their share buybacks over the past year.

In total, Hong Kong-listed companies spent 126 billion Hong Kong dollars ($16.1 billion) on share buybacks in 2023, the highest amount on record, according to Chinese financial data provider Choice. Tencent alone represents approximately 40% of the total share repurchases in the Hong Kong market.

Companies listed in mainland China repurchased 120 billion yuan ($16.6 billion) worth of shares, more than double. the amount spent in 2022, according to government statistics.

These efforts are part of a broader campaign by Beijing to end the stock market meltdown.

In February, the government He pumped money into stocks through the country's sovereign wealth fund and replaced the head of its securities regulator in an apparent attempt to quell public anger.

THE These efforts appear to have brought some relief to Beijing, as the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets have rebounded more than 10% from their recent lows in early February. But they do not address the underlying challenges facing the economy.

Investors are concerned about China's economic slowdown, particularly in the face of challenges such as debt levels, property market risks and demographic changes, Innes said.

Additionally, the global sell-off of Chinese assets, driven by geopolitical tensions or concerns over regulatory uncertainties, has put additional pressure on Chinese stock prices.

Although share buybacks can potentially boost investor confidence by signaling management's confidence in the company's future prospects and commitment, their impact on restoring global investor confidence in Chinese stocks could be limited in isolation, he said.