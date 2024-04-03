Business
Alibaba and Tencent: Chinese Internet giants buy back their own shares to boost falling stock market value
Editor's note: Register forCNN Newsletter Meanwhile in Chinawhich explores what you need to know about the country's rise and its impact on the world.
Hong Kong
CNN
—
Chinese internet giants are buying back their shares at a record pace as they try to increase their market value. in the midst of a historic stock market debacle in the world's second-largest economy.
The Alibaba Group (BABA) announced on Tuesday that it repurchased $12.5 billion worth of shares in the US and Hong Kong markets, representing 5.1% of its outstanding shares, during the financial year ended March 31.
It would be the largest share buyback by a Chinese technology company in the past year.
In the first quarter alone, Alibaba spent $4.8 billion on buybacks, the second-largest quarterly buyback in its history.
A stock buyback usually triggers a price increase because there will be fewer shares available on the market.
Alibaba's stock has lost more than a quarter of its value over the past year.
The tech giants' move comes at a time when Chinese regulators are asking listed companies to buy back shares to stabilize market confidence.
China's stock markets have suffered a prolonged slump since their 2021 highs, with more than $4.5 trillion in market value having been wiped off the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.
Alibaba's move demonstrates confidence in the company's future prospects and demonstrates management's confidence in the underlying value of Alibaba's stock, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.
But let it be this decision will provide a long-term boost to the The stock price depends on various factors, including general market conditions, investor confidence in Chinese stocks and Alibaba's ability to effectively execute its growth strategies, he said. added.
The Hangzhou-based company said it would buy more. In February, it increased its share buyback plan by an additional $25 billion through March 2027.
Alibaba joined a string of Chinese technology companies that have accelerated their share buybacks over the past year.
Tencent spent a record HK$49 billion ($6.3 billion) buying back shares in 2023, more than it had spent in total over the past decade, records show public information of the company.
Last month, the gaming and social media giant pledged to at least double the amount of its share buybacks to more than 100 billion Hong Kong dollars ($12.8 billion) in 2024.
Tencents' stock price has fallen 20% over the past twelve months.
CNN has reached out to Alibaba and Tencent for comment on their takeover plans.
Other Chinese companies, including Meituan, Kuaishou and Xiaomi, have also accelerated their share buybacks over the past year.
In total, Hong Kong-listed companies spent 126 billion Hong Kong dollars ($16.1 billion) on share buybacks in 2023, the highest amount on record, according to Chinese financial data provider Choice. Tencent alone represents approximately 40% of the total share repurchases in the Hong Kong market.
Companies listed in mainland China repurchased 120 billion yuan ($16.6 billion) worth of shares, more than double. the amount spent in 2022, according to government statistics.
These efforts are part of a broader campaign by Beijing to end the stock market meltdown.
In February, the government He pumped money into stocks through the country's sovereign wealth fund and replaced the head of its securities regulator in an apparent attempt to quell public anger.
THE These efforts appear to have brought some relief to Beijing, as the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets have rebounded more than 10% from their recent lows in early February. But they do not address the underlying challenges facing the economy.
Investors are concerned about China's economic slowdown, particularly in the face of challenges such as debt levels, property market risks and demographic changes, Innes said.
Additionally, the global sell-off of Chinese assets, driven by geopolitical tensions or concerns over regulatory uncertainties, has put additional pressure on Chinese stock prices.
Although share buybacks can potentially boost investor confidence by signaling management's confidence in the company's future prospects and commitment, their impact on restoring global investor confidence in Chinese stocks could be limited in isolation, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/03/tech/china-internet-giants-record-buyback-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alibaba and Tencent: Chinese Internet giants buy back their own shares to boost falling stock market value
- Google to delete billions of records following private browsing settlement
- Middle East latest: 'Mistaken identification' leads to deadly strike on aid workers – as tributes are paid worldwide | World news
- Sentences handed down against Imran Khan will not be “upheld” before an honest judge: Sanaullah
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu for four-day campaign blitz for NDA candidate starting April 9
- The three suspects who stabbed an Iranian journalist in London fled the UK on a plane hours after the attack.
- Sequim First Friday Art Walk Encourages Pink Theme
- The 2nd Abu Dhabi Government Games ends in Abu Dhabi
- Is fast fashion sustainable?
- A 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan – in pictures | world News
- Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she secretly got married two years ago! | Entertainment
- 16-year-old DKU student wins top prize at international 3D vision conference – News