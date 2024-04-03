Bank of England and FCA publish joint consultation and draft guidance on digital securities sandbox





Press release The Bank of England (the Bank) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (collectively the “Regulators”) are consulting on their proposed approach to operating the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS). The DSS is a regulator-led initiative that will help facilitate the adoption of innovative technologies in digital assets in the UK. The DSS will change regulations in the UK to allow financial market participants to use new technologies – such as distributed ledger technology (DLT) – in the trading and settlement of digital securities such as stocks and shares. obligations. Successful DSS applicants will be able to provide securities depository and settlement services and operate a trading platform under these amended regulations. For the first time, they will be able to provide these services from a single legal entity. The DSS will be open to a wide range of businesses, including new financial market infrastructure (MFI) providers, to maximize learning opportunities and enable the UK financial system to benefit from industry innovation private and competing business models. The DSS represents a major step in exploring innovation in digital assets in the UK and could lead to faster and cheaper ways for these securities to be traded, settled and used by financial market participants. The adoption of new technologies in this area, if done safely, could lead to a technological transformation that would promote greater efficiency as well as greater resilience of the financial system in the long term. Alongside the Bank's work to explore and develop innovation in wholesale payments, including improving real-time gross settlement (RTGS) services, the DSS places the UK in a position force to create an end-to-end payment system. wholesale digital infrastructure that embraces new technologies. The DSS will last for five years and could lead to a new permanent regulatory regime for securities settlement under which firms could operate in the future. The government has the tools to implement permanent changes relatively quickly. To protect financial stability, DSS activity will be subject to limits during this period. The consultation seeks views from interested participants on how DSS will work in practice, to maximize the potential benefits of the technology while protecting financial stability and market integrity. Sasha Mills, Executive Director of Financial Markets Infrastructure at the Bank, said: “The Digital Securities Sandbox is an important tool for regulators to learn how we need to respond to safely benefit from technological developments and changes to vital financial market processes such as securities settlement. This consultation represents an innovative approach for regulators and an exciting step in supporting innovation in the financial sector. We value the views of potential participants and look forward to working with the FCA, government and industry over the life of the DSS. Sheldon Mills, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition at the FCA, said: “The new Digital Securities Sandbox reshapes the way we regulate by allowing companies to test regulatory changes using real-world situations before those changes become permanent. We hope this will be a more efficient, collaborative and faster way to implement regulatory changes. “The new sandbox also helps strengthen the UK's leading position as a dynamic global financial center, driving the adoption of new technologies for the trading and settlement of traditional assets, such as bonds and shares . “We continue to work with the Bank of England, government and industry to harness new technologies while protecting the integrity and cleanliness of UK markets.” Alongside the consultation document, the regulators published: Draft guidelines for businesses seeking access to the DSS, including details on how the Bank proposes to enable businesses to expand their operations once authorized to undertake actual activity in the DSS. This approach is consistent with the Bank's commitment to the key objective of maintaining financial stability.

A detailed breakdown of how existing securities depository regulations will be transposed into “Rules” at different stages of the DSS. Comments on the consultation are open until 29 May 2024. Subject to comment, the regulators propose to publish final guidance for businesses and open the DSS to applications in summer 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/news/2024/april/the-boe-and-fca-issue-joint-consultation-and-draft-guidance-on-the-digital-securities-sandbox The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos