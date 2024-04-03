IBM wins fight for $100M HR contract with Navy





IBM has won the battle over a $100 million project to transform the Navy's human resources functions. The company won the contract from incumbent General Dynamics IT in November. The GDIT followed up with a protest that raised questions about evaluations, pricing and the lack of discussions between bidders and the Navy. GDIT and IBM were the only companies to submit proposals for the contract, which was executed as a task order under the Alliant 2 vehicle. The NavyInformation Warfare Systems Command wants to transform and consolidate approximately 200 information technology applications. human resources through an initiative known as MyNavy HR. The Navy found that GDIT's proposal was noncompliant because it did not have the information necessary to assess the likely total cost of the undertaking, according to the Government Accountability Office. decision which was revealed on Tuesday. The Navy's source selection officer also found that even if GDIT's proposal was compliant, IBM would still have been the choice because GDIT's proposed price of $106.2 million was $4.1 million. higher than that of IBM. GDIT's proposal was technically slightly better than IBM's, but the selection officer did not believe there was sufficient basis to justify paying an additional cost of $4.1 million for the GDIT's proposal, the GAO decision indicates. Regarding GDIT's complaint regarding the lack of discussions with bidders, GAO found that the solicitation was clear in that the Navy would not conduct discussions or exchanges as contemplated in the decision. GDIT argued that Department of Defense regulations indicated a preference for discussing acquisitions valued at $100 million or more, but the Navy argued and GAO agreed that this was not a requirement . The Navy exercised discretion, the GAO wrote. The GAO also ruled that GDIT's allegations of defects in IBM's technical proposal were invalid because they offered no details, only that there must be other defects. Overall, the protester did not establish that the evaluation was inconsistent with the terms of the RFP, the GAO wrote. With the GAO's decision, the GDIT has reached the end of the road. GDIT cannot file its protest elsewhere because GAO is the final authority for protests involving task order competitions.

