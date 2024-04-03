Stock market today: Wall Street remains stable after its worst day in weeks

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes remained more stable Wednesday after their worst day in weeks.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in morning trading and recouped some of its 0.7% loss from the previous day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64 points, or 0.2%, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.1%.

Cal-Maine Foods rose 6% after reporting a higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter thanks to the sale of a record number of eggs. Intel, meanwhile, fell 6.2% after disclosing financial details for the first time about key parts of its business, including its money-losing foundry business.

Stocks have generally slowed their progress since rising 26% between November and March. Concerns are growing that a remarkably resilient U.S. economy could prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates this year as much as it had previously hoped. Critics also said at least one pullback was expected after stock prices became expensive due to several measures.

The Fed has indicated it could cut its main interest rate three more times this year. Lowering its policy rate from its highest level since 2001 would provide relief to the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices. But Fed officials say they will only begin cutting interest rates if more evidence shows inflation is heading toward their 2% target.

Several reports on the economy have recently turned out to be stronger than expected. Such strength is encouraging for Wall Street because it means the economy continues to avoid a recession and should support corporate profits. But it could also increase upward pressure on inflation and discourage the Fed from cutting rates.

Traders were encouraged by a report released Wednesday morning showing that U.S. construction, retail and other services businesses continued to grow last month, but not as much as economists had hoped. Perhaps more importantly, the Institute of Supply Management report also indicates that the Prices Paid Index was at its lowest level since March 2020. This is an encouraging trend for the inflation.

That followed a report earlier in the morning that showed stronger-than-expected gains in private sector hiring. This report from the ADP Research Institute suggests that employers accelerated their hiring last month, while economists expected a slowdown.

A more comprehensive labor market report for March will arrive Friday from the U.S. government, and it will likely be the week's key economic data.

Traders have already significantly lowered their expectations for the number of times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, cutting them in half from the forecast of six at the start of the year. Some are bracing for two or even zero cuts this year, as the Fed may not want to start cutting rates too close to the November election for fear of appearing political.

In the bond market, yields have increased, increasing pressure on stocks. The 10-year yield rose to 4.39% from 4.36% Tuesday evening. He narrowed his lead following the release of a colder-than-expected report on US services companies.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.71% from 4.70%.

Rising oil prices have also increased pressure on inflation. Benchmark U.S. crude rose further a barrel, up 0.9% to $85.78, taking its gain for the year so far to almost 20%. Brent crude, the international standard, has risen by a similar amount and is up more than 16% so far in 2024.

On foreign stock markets, European indices were mixed amid modest movements. A report showed that inflation in Europe slowed more than expected in March, but analysts say that may not be enough to accelerate the European Central Bank's first interest rate cut.

Asian markets fell more sharply early in the day, following Wall Street's losses on Tuesday. Indices fell 1.7% in Seoul, 1% in Tokyo and 1.2% in Hong Kong.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.