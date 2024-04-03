Stock market today: Wall Street remains stable after its worst day in weeks | national news

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes remained more stable Wednesday after their worst day in weeks.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% at midday and recovered some of its 0.7% loss from the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 88 points, or 0.2%, as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.6%.

GE Aerospace jumped 6%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. It was the company's second trading day after spinning off its power and energy businesses to mark the end of the General Electric conglomerate. Cal-Maine Foods rose 3.5% after reporting a higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter thanks to the sale of a record number of eggs.

They helped offset a 7.2% drop for Intel, which for the first time disclosed financial details on key parts of its business, including its loss-making foundry business.

Stocks have generally slowed their progress since rising 26% between November and March. Concerns are growing that a remarkably resilient U.S. economy could prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates this year as much as it had previously hoped. Critics also said at least one pullback was expected after stock prices became expensive due to several measures.

The Fed has indicated it could cut its main interest rate three more times this year. Lowering its policy rate from its highest level since 2001 would provide relief to the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices. But Fed officials say they will only begin cutting interest rates if more evidence shows inflation is heading toward their 2% target.

Several reports on the economy have been published stronger than expected recently. Such strength is encouraging because it means the economy continues to avoid a recession and should support corporate profits. But it could also increase upward pressure on inflation and discourage the Fed to cut its rates.

Markets were encouraged by a report released Wednesday morning showing that U.S. construction, retail and other services companies continued to grow last month, but not as much as economists had hoped. The Supply Management Institute report also said the prices paid index is at its lowest level since March 2020, an encouraging trend for inflation.

That followed a report earlier in the morning suggesting stronger-than-expected gains in private sector hiring. This report from the ADP Research Institute indicates that employers accelerated their hiring last month, while economists expected a slowdown.

A more comprehensive labor market report for March will arrive Friday from the U.S. government, and it will likely be the week's key economic data.

Traders have already significantly lowered their expectations for how many times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, cutting them in half from forecast of six at the start of the year. Some are bracing for two or even zero cuts this year, as the Fed may not want to start cutting rates too close to the November election for fear of appearing political.

In the bond market, yields have increased. The 10-year yield climbed to 4.39% from 4.36% Tuesday evening, although it reduced its advance following the colder-than-expected report on US services companies.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, was stable, falling to 4.71% from 4.70%.

Rising oil prices have also increased pressure on inflation. Benchmark U.S. crude rose further a barrel, up 0.9% to $85.88, taking its gain for the year so far to almost 20%. Brent crude, the international standard, has risen by a similar amount and is up more than 16% so far in 2024.

On foreign stock markets, European indices were mixed amid modest movements. A report showed that inflation in Europe slowed more than expected in March, but analysts say that may not be enough to accelerate the European Central Bank's first interest rate cut.

Asian markets fell more sharply early in the day, following Wall Street's losses on Tuesday. Indices fell 1.7% in Seoul, 1% in Tokyo and 1.2% in Hong Kong.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.