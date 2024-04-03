Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at the start of the session as its momentum fades after a sharp rise





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes remained more stable Wednesday after their worst day in weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in morning trading and recouped some of its 0.7% loss from the previous day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64 points, or 0.2%, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.1%. Cal-Maine Foods rose 6% after reporting a higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter thanks to the sale of a record number of eggs. Intel, meanwhile, fell 6.2% after disclosing financial details for the first time about key parts of its business, including its money-losing foundry business. Stocks have generally slowed their progress since rising 26% between November and March. Concerns are growing that a remarkably resilient U.S. economy could prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates this year as much as it had previously hoped. Critics also said at least one pullback was expected after stock prices became expensive due to several measures.

The Fed has indicated it could cut its main interest rate three more times this year. Lowering its policy rate from its highest level since 2001 would provide relief to the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices. But Fed officials say they will only begin cutting interest rates if more evidence shows inflation is heading toward their 2% target. Several reports on the economy have been published stronger than expected recently. Such strength is encouraging for Wall Street because it means the economy continues to avoid a recession and should support corporate profits. But it could also increase upward pressure on inflation and discourage the Fed to cut its rates. Traders were encouraged by a report released Wednesday morning showing that U.S. construction, retail and other services businesses continued to grow last month, but not as much as economists had hoped. Perhaps more importantly, the Institute of Supply Management report also indicates that the Prices Paid Index was at its lowest level since March 2020. This is an encouraging trend for the inflation. That followed a report earlier in the morning that showed stronger-than-expected gains in private sector hiring. This report from the ADP Research Institute suggests that employers accelerated their hiring last month, while economists expected a slowdown.

A more comprehensive labor market report for March will arrive Friday from the U.S. government, and it will likely be the week's key economic data. Traders have already significantly lowered their expectations for how many times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, cutting them in half from forecast of six at the start of the year. Some are bracing for two or even zero cuts this year, as the Fed may not want to start cutting rates too close to the November election for fear of appearing political. In the bond market, yields have increased, increasing pressure on stocks. The 10-year yield rose to 4.39% from 4.36% Tuesday evening. He narrowed his lead following the release of a colder-than-expected report on US services companies. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.71% from 4.70%.

Rising oil prices have also increased pressure on inflation. Benchmark U.S. crude rose further a barrel, up 0.9% to $85.78, taking its gain for the year so far to almost 20%. Brent crude, the international standard, has risen by a similar amount and is up more than 16% so far in 2024. On foreign stock markets, European indices were mixed amid modest movements. A report showed that inflation in Europe slowed more than expected in March, but analysts say that may not be enough to increase the European Central Bank's first interest rate cut. Asian markets fell more sharply early in the day, following Wall Street's losses on Tuesday. Indices fell 1.7% in Seoul, 1% in Tokyo and 1.2% in Hong Kong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2024/apr/03/stock-market-today-wall-street-drifts-in-early-trading-as-its-momentum-ebbs-following-a-big-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos