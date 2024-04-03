Expect stock market turmoil: Big missed profits and rising oil prices threaten record year for investors, says Ed Yardeni





Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research, has been one of Wall Street's biggest bulls in recent years. While many experts have warned of recessions and debt crises, Yardeni has repeatedly argued that we are in the middle of the Roaring Twenties era, when inflation would fade and new technologies as AI and robotics would help spark a productivity boom. Last December, the veteran market watcher even predicted that the S&P 500 would rise 30% to 6,000 points by the end of 2025, a price target that seems much less sensational after the 10-plus rise % of blue-chip indices year-to-date.

But this week, Yardeni reminded investors that even if the stock market hits its ambitious price target, it won't advance in a straight line. There was no turbulence in the stock markets, which reached new highs, he wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. Still, we should expect some stock market turbulence ahead. Yardeni highlighted a few key reasons for his call for turbulence, including growing geopolitical tensions that are putting pressure on oil prices; some big shortfalls on the part of American companies; and a still-robust job market that could prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates any time soon. Just as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said repeatedly since he began raising interest rates in March 2022, the path to lower inflation is likely to be fraught with difficulties. pitfalls for the economy and markets. Don't expect interest rate cuts to fuel the market in the near future By the end of 2023, most investment banks expected the Fed to cut interest rates by 100 basis points this year, with some predicting a first cut as early as March. Prospects for lower borrowing costs have helped send stocks higher since their October 2023 lows. But now, as the economy has proven its resilience in the face of higher interest rates and two higher-than-expected inflation reports in January and February have left Fed officials less convinced that inflation has actually been brought under control, Wall Street has a different perspective on interest rates. The current consensus calls for three 25 basis point rate cuts this year, with some holding even more pessimistic views. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) that sets interest rates, said this week that he expects only a rate cut this year, and not before November or December. The last Survey on job vacancies and labor turnover (JOLTS) could be one of the main reasons. It showed job openings remained high at 8.75 million in February, something the Fed is trying to prevent. This is a relatively high figure and well above pre-pandemic highs, suggesting that the job market remains robust. So there is no need for the Fed to lower interest rates in the near future, Yardeni wrote of the JOLTS data. Some big missed gains A few large companies also reported relatively weak profits this week, which helped push markets lower on Tuesday. First, Tesla released its first quarter vehicle production and 2024 shipments report, revealing that its shipments fell 8.5% from a year ago in the first quarter. The electric vehicle giant's stock fell as much as 6.7% on Tuesday after the news was announced, before recovering some of its losses. And while shares were up 0.5% as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Tesla is now down more than 32% year to date due to demand concerns. Shares of Intel also fell 10% this week after its foundry unit, which makes semiconductors, issued a A loss of 7 billion dollars in 2023, $1.8 billion more than in 2022. Intel took a big step forward in chipmaking amid the AI ​​boom and tensions between the United States and China, that threaten chip supplies, but so far it has been difficult to turn a profit. Shares of health insurers also fell sharply on Tuesday. Yardeni said that's because the Biden administration hasn't increased payments to private Medicare plans as much as the insurance industry and investors had hoped. Rising oil prices and threat of Israel-Iran conflict Finally, prices of WTI crude oil, a benchmark for oil markets, have surged from $71 to $85 per barrel this year amid growing geopolitical tensions, low oil inventories and OPEC+ production cuts . This could exacerbate US inflation. Yardeni is particularly concerned about the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on oil prices. Since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, our main concern has been that the war between these two mortal enemies could turn into a regional war with a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran that could disrupt global supplies of oil, he said. wrote. Israel bombed the Iranian embassy in Syria on Monday, killing seven military advisers, and Iran vowed to retaliate after the strike. This is a major escalation in the war between Israel and its regional adversaries, Yardeni said. This seasoned market observer, who also holds a Ph.D. in economics, reiterated its recent recommendation that investors look to the S&P 500 energy stock index to cushion portfolio shocks amid growing geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Francisco Blanch, commodities and derivatives strategist at Bank of America Research, noted that oil demand had already increased following Houthi attacks on container ships in the Middle East, which forced many to take longer trade routes. Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries have also had an impact on supply. Blanch on Wednesday raised his 2024 WTI crude price target to $81 a barrel, and warned that prices could peak at $95 a barrel this summer. he wrote.

