Wall Street remains firm in mixed trading after its worst day in weeks
TOKYO U.S. stocks firmed on Wednesday, a day after their worst decline in weeks.
The S&P 500 edged up 5.68 points, or 0.1%, to 5,211.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 43.10, or 0.1%, to 39,127.14, and the Nasdaq composite added 37.01, or 0.2%, to 16,277.46.
GE Aerospace helped lead the S&P 500 with a 6.7% jump. It was the second trading day for the company after spinning off its power and energy businesses to mark the end of the General Electric conglomerate. Cal-Maine Foods rose 3.6% after reporting a higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter thanks to the sale of a record number of eggs.
They helped offset an 8.2% decline for Intel, which for the first time disclosed financial details on key parts of its business, including its loss-making foundry business. Walt Disney Co. fell 3.1% after shareholders voted against the installation of an activist investor to its board of directors who had promised to shake up the company to raise its stock price. The pair's declines are a big part of why the Dow is lagging other indexes.
Stocks have generally slowed their progress since rising 26% between November and March. Concerns are growing that a remarkably resilient U.S. economy could prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates this year as much as it had previously hoped. Critics also said at least one pullback was expected after stock prices became expensive due to several measures.
The Fed has indicated it could cut its main interest rate three more times this year, which would relieve pressure on the economy. But Fed officials say they will only do so if more evidence emerges that inflation is heading toward their 2% target.
Jerome Powell Chair reiterated this message in a speech Wednesday, explaining the risks of cutting rates too soon or too late. “Given the strength of the economy and the progress on inflation so far, we have time to let incoming data guide our policy decisions,” he said.
What worries Wall Street is a litany of reports showing the economy remains stable. stronger than expected. This is encouraging because it means the economy continues to avoid a recession and this should support corporate profits. But it could also increase upward pressure on inflation and discourage the Fed to cut its rates.
Markets were encouraged by a report released Wednesday morning showing that growth in the U.S. construction, retail and other services sectors slowed last month. The Supply Management Institute report also said the prices paid index is at its lowest level since March 2020, an encouraging trend for inflation.
That calmed Wall Street's nerves following a report earlier in the morning that markets found more discouraging. It suggests larger-than-expected gains in private-sector hiring. This report from the ADP Research Institute indicates that employers accelerated their hiring last month, while economists expected a slowdown.
A more comprehensive labor market report for March will arrive Friday from the U.S. government, and it will likely be the week's key economic data.
Traders have already significantly lowered their expectations for how many times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, cutting them in half from forecast of six at the start of the year. This puts them on the same page as Fed officials in general. Some investors, however, are bracing for two or even zero cuts this year, as the Fed may not want to start cutting rates too close to the November election for fear of appearing political.
But the Fed's Powell said Wednesday that the central bank enjoys the independence that allows and requires us to make our monetary policy decisions without regard to short-term policy issues.
In the bond market, Treasury yields fell. The 10-year yield fell to 4.34% from 4.36% Tuesday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.67% from 4.70%.
On foreign stock markets, European indices were slightly higher. A report showed that inflation in Europe slowed more than expected in March, but analysts say that may not be enough to accelerate the European Central Bank's first interest rate cut.
Asian markets fell more sharply early in the day, following Wall Street's losses on Tuesday. Indices fell 1.7% in Seoul, 1% in Tokyo and 1.2% in Hong Kong.
AP writers Christopher Rugaber, Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
