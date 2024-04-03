Stock Market Today: Live Updates





S&P energy sector closes at new record, first since 2014 Zoom in icon Arrows pointing outwards The rise in the energy sector, now up nearly 16% in 2024, comes as crude oil futures reach their highest levels since last October, rising amid geopolitical tensions and OPEC+ policy. While the major averages struggle to maintain their momentum from the first quarter, the energy sector leads the S&P 500, up 2.84% in the second quarter. –Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Gold, Japanese stocks and US stocks are all reaching 'escape velocity', says strategist Prices of gold, Japanese and US stocks are all reaching “escape velocity,” according to TIS Group's Larry Jeddeloh and The institutional strategist bulletin. With gold at all-time highs (at least nominally), “there is no more overhead resistance,” Jeddeloh wrote Wednesday. “[C]Central banks around the world have become big buyers of gold…the interest of central banks in holding alternatives to sovereign bonds already exists and it will grow, leaving gold “in orbit”. The short-term target for gold could be $2,440 to $2,490 an ounce and $3,000 in the long term, he wrote. Likewise, the Nikkei 225 index of Japanese stocks “hit an all-time high and if I apply measured movement analysis to the chart, the long-term target is around 71,000,” the strategist wrote. “[I]“In terms of time and price, this market could go very far,” in part because Japanese stocks are under-owned by many domestic and international investors. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Nikkei 225 index of Japanese stocks over the last 12 months. Finally, the S&P 500 has also “reached escape velocity,” writes Jeddeloh, who earlier in his career was chief investment strategist at UBS in Zurich. “This is another large-cap liquid market that is at all-time highs, there is no general resistance, there is earnings growth, GDP growth, a central bank that is constrained in what it can do with interest rate hikes, but that has a “There’s a lot of incentive to lower rates. As in Japan, foreign investors do not own enough SPX,” he wrote. At the same time, “American companies operate global franchises, are technology leaders, and next-generation technologies are liquid and enjoy of notoriety”. Scott Schnipper

Stocks Make Biggest Moves After Hours Check out the companies making headlines in broad trading. Lévi Strauss & Cie Shares jumped 8% after the company reported higher profits and revenue in the first quarter. The clothing company reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion. Analysts surveyed by LSEG expected earnings per share of 21 cents on revenue of $1.55 billion. Levi's also raised its profit forecast for the full year. Blackberry The cybersecurity stock jumped 7.8% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. BlackBerry reported losses of 3 cents per share, compared to consensus estimates of 4 cents per share, according to StreetAccount. Revenue came in at $173 million, beating forecasts of $150.5 million. Simulations Plus The small-cap stock gained more than 7% after releasing its second-quarter financial results. The company, which develops software for pharmaceutical drug discovery, beat quarterly estimates for revenue and net income. Management also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which was higher than estimates. Hakyung Kim

Stock Futures Open Flat U.S. stock futures traded near the flat line Wednesday evening. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 4 points, or 0.01%. Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 rose 0.04% and 0.05%, respectively. Hakyung Kim

