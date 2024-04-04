Nearly 55,000 home sellers will receive $62 million in refunds from Opendoor

By Aarthi Swaminathan

The median refund is expected to be $1,024, according to the FTC's refund tracker.

Nearly 55,000 home sellers who sold their homes to Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) will receive checks after the real estate company settled a lawsuit alleging it misled people into selling their homes to a price lower than what they could have obtained on the open market.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that it is sending nearly $62 million in refunds to some 55,000 sellers who were “misled by advertising and marketing claims” made by Opendoor.

Over the past decade, Opendoor has become one of the largest instant buying companies, or iBuyers – real estate companies that buy homes directly from homeowners, rather than serving as an open market broker between sellers and other buyers.

Opendoor “claimed to use cutting-edge technology to save consumers money,” the FTC said, by submitting offers at market value and “reducing transaction costs compared to the traditional home sales process.” .

But that turned out to be misleading, the FTC said, because home sellers were misled into believing they could make more money selling with Opendoor than selling on the open market.

“In reality, most people who sold to Opendoor made thousands of dollars less than selling their homes using the traditional process,” the agency said.

When asked for comment, Opendoor pointed to an August 2022 statement in which it said it disagreed with the FTC's allegations but decided to settle the lawsuit brought by the agency. Opendoor agreed to pay financial relief and pay a penalty for deceptive practices.

The FTC filed a lawsuit against the Tempe, Ariz.-based company in 2022, alleging that Opendoor deceived home sellers into believing they could make more money by selling their homes online. business than by selling it to a buyer on the market. open market.

In fact, the FTC said, “many paid higher costs than sellers typically pay.”

Companies like Opendoor make money by buying homes at a discount and reselling them quickly, Tomasz Piskorski, a professor at Columbia Business School who has studied the business model, told MarketWatch.

“They have to buy homes at a somewhat discounted price from the average market value. … You can't break even with this business model if you can't buy at a discount,” he said. -he explains.

On average, iBuyers like Opendoor buy homes at a 3.6% discount compared to the amount a homeowner could get by selling their home through the traditional process, he said, based on his analysis. So a homeowner selling a home for $400,000 would sell their home for $14,000 less if they sold it to an iBuyer rather than a typical home buyer.

Why would owners be interested in such an offer? “In a way, businesses bring an economic premium,” Piskorski explained. People can sell their homes faster, but “it comes at a price: This convenience comes at the expense of selling the home at a discount,” he added.

Some of the largest real estate companies have already exited the iBuyer sector, including Redfin (RDFN) in 2022 and Zillow (Z) in 2021.

“It’s hard to break even because the margins are high,” Piskorski said. “iBuyers' biggest concern is buying a home at too high a price. So, to protect themselves, they buy homes at a discount. And they need to sell the home quickly.”

-Aarthi Swaminathan

