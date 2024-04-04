Canada Jetlines considering U.S. stock market listing





Canada Jetlines (AU, Toronto Pearson) is currently exploring other capital markets and could list on the New York Stock Exchange, revealed Percy Gyara, the company's chief financial officer, during the company's fourth quarter 2023 investor call. airline company. However, the company has not yet made a final decision and is currently studying the benefits and costs of such a decision, CEO Eddy Doyle emphasized. The low-cost carrier launching in 2022 is currently traded on Cboe Canada, formerly the NEO Exchange. If there were to be an announcement on this, it would come within the next six to eight months, Gyara added, pressed by an investor interested in a possible listing on a more liquid market. Canada Jetlines reported a net loss of CA$8.7 million ($6.4 million) in 2023, slightly improving its performance from a loss of CA$12.6 million ($9.2 million). ) in 2022. In January, the leisure-focused carrier closed its $13.5 million raise in a non-brokered private placement with Jetstream Aviation (Canada), owner of approximately 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of the society. Europe for ACMI For the remainder of 2024, Canada Jetlines seeks to further improve its operations by reaching a fleet of six aircraft by the end of June, up from four A320-200s currently, maximizing revenues from its travel operations division and concluding new contracts. ACMI deals with Air Arabia Maroc (3O, Casablanca Mohamed V) and Corendon Dutch Airlines (CD, Amsterdam Schiphol). It will respectively supply two A320-200s under a wet lease agreement to Air Arabia Maroc and probably two more to Corendon Airlines, during the IATA summer season. All four airframes will return to Canada in the fall, in time to fly to leisure destinations on Jetlines' own scheduled services. If we look at our airline's strategy to transport Canadians to leisure destinations, sun destinations, the demand in this area, while still present during the summer months, is not as higher than during our beautiful Canadian winter months. However, Europe still needs planes and crews during the summer months, so it is looking for operators who can provide support. This gives excellent performance […]. It's a significant part of our fleet, but the benefit is that we get paid hourly and are guaranteed revenue and profits, Doyle explained on the investor call.

