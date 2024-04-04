Long-term Treasuries sell off for third day after ADP jobs report





By Vivien Lou Chen and Jamie Chisholm The sell-off in U.S. government debt briefly gained momentum Wednesday morning after data showed private sector hiring in March was the strongest in eight months. What is happening The 2-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD02Y was slightly higher at 4.701% from 4.699% on Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose 2.6 basis points to 4.389%, from 4.363% on Tuesday. The 30-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD30Y advanced 3.3 basis points to 4.541 %, against 4.508% on Tuesday. Tuesday's levels were the highest for 10- and 30-year yields since Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, respectively, based on 3 p.m. Eastern time data. What drives markets Data released Wednesday showed private sector hiring was strong in March. U.S. businesses added 184,000 new jobs in March, the biggest increase in hiring since July, payroll company ADP said – above economists' expectations for a gain of 155,000. The report also showed that wages have increased. Robust labor market data and manufacturing sector figures in recent days place the probability of a 25 basis point Federal Reserve cut by June at 59.1%, down slightly from 63 .7% from a week ago. CNBC Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated his expectation of just one rate cut this year and said it would likely be appropriate to cut borrowing costs in the fourth quarter. Fed Chairman Jay Powell is scheduled to speak at 12:10 p.m. Eastern. Other U.S. data released Wednesday showed the economy grew at a slightly slower pace in March. A barometer of service business conditions fell to its lowest level in three months, but showed that most of the U.S. economy remained in expansion mode, according to the Institute for Supply Management survey. . What the strategists say “While the market is once again intently focused on the 10-year Treasury yield, the ADP report offers little certainty that inflation will slow down and allow the Fed to begin cutting rates as soon as possible. May FOMC meeting. [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Overall private sector hiring numbers came in better than expected, while February's revision was similarly stronger , but it is the wage increase that should have the market on notice for Friday's wage report,” Krosby wrote in an email. -Vivien Lou Chen -Jamie Chisholm This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-03-24 1014ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240403229/long-term-treasurys-selloff-for-third-day-after-adp-jobs-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos