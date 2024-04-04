12% stock market correction could happen before summer bull rally: BofA





A stock market correction of up to 12% could be imminent, according to Bank of America.

The bank presented a stock market roadmap that predicts a decline before a summer bull rally.

"We will not rule out a pause between April and May before a summer recovery between June and August," Bank of America said.



U.S. stocks are up sharply since the start of the year, jumping about 10% in what became the 14th best first-quarter return on record, according to Bank of America. But given that 2024 is a presidential election year, stocks are likely to take a breather over the next couple of months before a summer bull rally, technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier said in a note Tuesday. Suttmeier pointed out that April and May have historically been weak months for stocks in a presidential election year, with the S&P 500 index flat in April and down 1.1% in May on average. “Given this uninspiring seasonality, we will not rule out a break between April and May before a summer recovery in June and August,” Suttmeier said. According to YCharts data, it's been 59 days without a 2% decline in the S&P 500, so a correction is likely long overdue. If a selloff materializes in the stock market, Suttmeier highlighted the following support levels to watch on the S&P 500: 4,800 and 4,600, which represent key December breakout levels. A drop to 4,600 on the S&P 500 represents a potential 12% decline from current levels, which would be a selloff for investors. “Breakout points at the 4,800 and 4,600 areas offer important supports for the remainder of 2024,” Suttmeier said. But if the S&P 500 falls back to the 4,600 area, that doesn't mean the bull rally is over, according to Suttmeier, who set a long-term technical price target of 6,150, representing a potential upside of 18 % compared to the current one. levels. “The January breakout above the 4,800 area does not rule out 6,150, which is the catch-up trading potential for a secular bull market presidential cycle through the end of 2024,” a Suttmeier said. The bull rally gains could be even higher depending on the current magnitude of the stock market rally that began in October 2022, according to the note. Suttmeier said the S&P 500 is up 47% from its October 2022 low, more than half of the stock market's median rebounds from lows of 106%, which last about four years. This suggests to Suttmeier that the S&P 500 could ultimately trade as high as 7,000 by the end of 2026, representing 34% upside potential. So while the stock market is likely to undergo a short-term correction, this should be viewed as a buying opportunity as the broader bull market remains intact.

