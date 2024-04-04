Stock market today: Stocks fall with jobs data and Powell's speech at the center | Jackson Progress-Argus Street Partner Content

Check back for updates throughout the trading day
U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Wednesday, extending Wall Street's April losing streak to a third session, as investors seek to adjust the Federal Reserve's interest rate forecasts amid surprisingly resilient national economy and new inflationary pressures.
Stocks finished lower again on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 losing about 38 points, as yields on benchmark 10-year bonds rose to a four-month high of 4.4%. The market moves follow stronger-than-expected jobs data for February and hawkish comments from various Fed officials.
The cost of a round-trip flight fell significantly at the start of the pandemic, reflecting a drop in traveler demand during this time of uncertainty. Between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, the average price of a round-trip ticket fell by more than 33%, from $426 to $284. However, a… Click to learn more.Airports with the biggest increase in airfares this year
Benchmark 10-year bonds were last priced at 4.365% before the start of the New York trading session, with 2-year bonds holding at 4.705%.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, fell 0.03 percent to 104.785.
Traders still believe there is a greater than 60% chance the Fed will begin the first of three rate cuts planned for 2024 in June, but they continue to monitor labor market and inflation data before the key March jobs report on Friday.
Payroll processing group ADP will release its report on private sector job creation before negotiations begin, with investors expecting a total of around 148,000 new hires.
Markets will also digest services PMI and ISM data ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Stanford Business, Government and Society Forum in California at the end of the session.
“Powell's recent remarks have suggested that rate cuts will be delayed and, while expectations lean toward a neutral stance, market participants expect Powell to maintain a cautious approach,” said Bas Kooijman, asset manager at DHF Capital in the Netherlands.
“It should assess the prospect of future rate adjustments against current economic conditions, a scenario that could support a strong greenback,” he added.
On Wall Street, investors will also be interested in the impact of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred Tuesday in Taiwan, the largest in 25 years, on supply chains in the chip sector. They are also awaiting the results of Disney's annual shareholder meeting and proxy battle.
Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 were last marked by an opening decline of around 11 points, while the Dow was reported down 30 points.
The tech-focused Nasdaq, up 8.19% for the year, is expected to see a 68-point decline.
In Asia, the Taiwan earthquake shook regional markets overnight, with the MSCI ex-Japan index falling 0.95% at the close and the Nikkei 225 ending 0.97% lower in Tokyo.
Europe has seen a surprising slowdown in eurozone inflation, which has seen overall pressures ease to 2.6% and the core figure fall below 3%. That cemented the prospect of a June rate cut from the European Central Bank and propelled the Stoxx 600 into positive territory in Frankfurt.