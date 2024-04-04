Buckle up for a bumpy ride in the stock market, says BMO Wealth Management CIO. And he's not the only one to sound the alarm

While inflation has gradually eased from its four-decade high above 9% in June 2022, investors have been anticipating interest rate cuts for some time that could boost the market. The stock market has surged more than 10% this year, largely on the prospect of lower borrowing costs as well as a small boost from hype around AI. But Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer of BMO Wealth Management, warned Wednesday that investors should expect turbulence ahead, and he wasn't the only one sounding the alarm.

The narrative of falling inflation and looming Fed rate cuts that drove stock market gains in the first quarter is faltering in the second quarter, Ma wrote in comments emailed to Fortune.

The veteran CIO said investors are worried about late rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, which could push up long-term bond yields and remove more liquidity from equity markets. As Gargi Chaudhuri, BlackRocks chief investment and portfolio strategist for the Americas, wrote in his 2024 outlook, a cautious Fed, stronger growth, normalizing inflation and a strong labor market could reward investors who hold bonds.

Ma said rising oil prices were one of the factors that would continue to exacerbate U.S. inflation, arguing that it could push back interest rate cuts from the Fed. Prices for WTI crude oil, a benchmark for the oil market, have jumped about 20%, from $71 to $85 a barrel this year. OPEC+ crude production cuts, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that forced cargo ships to reroute, and Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries have all helped fuel the increase.

The recent rise in oil prices comes on top of two higher-than-expected inflation reports in January and February that have led a number of investors and Fed officials to also change their rate cut forecasts. interest. By the end of 2023, many investment banks were forecasting a 100 basis point interest rate cut this year, with some even expecting a first cut in March. But today, the consensus view involves just three 25 basis point cuts. And Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee that sets interest rates, said As of Tuesday, he expects only one rate cut this year, in the fourth quarter. However, at Stanford University event Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his outlook for rate cuts on Wednesday, saying he expected several this year, while emphasizing that the work to sustainably restore 2% inflation was not yet finished.

A hawkish Fed could be bad for markets, but instead of an outright correction, BMO Wealth Managements Ma said he expects market consolidation. There will be a divided market this earnings season, he argued, where many companies are thriving, but a growing minority are struggling.

This partly reflects the overall economy, where more disadvantaged socio-economic groups face greater strain, but the bifurcation is also the result of higher interest rates and other changes taking place in the economy. economy, he added.

On that note, we've already seen evidence of a market of haves and have-nots, with chipmaking giant Nvidia reporting bumper profits that boosted the market in February, but companies like Tesla and Intel are in difficulty. Nvidia, which is seen as the biggest beneficiary of the AI ​​boom, grew its revenue 126% to $61 billion, and increased its net profit nearly sixfold to $29.8 billion over the of its 2024 fiscal year. But Tesla had what tech bull Dan Ives called a total disaster of a quarter in a Tuesday note. The electric vehicle giant sold 387,000 vehicles in the first quarter, 8.5% fewer than the same period last year, as demand for expensive electric vehicles continues to decline.

Ma went on to say that despite mixed corporate results, economic growth still appears healthy, meaning the stock market should eventually regain its footing.

The stock market doesn't need Fed rate cuts or even lower inflation, but it's also not in a strong position to quickly digest the risks that could come from an acceleration inflation, increased geopolitical shocks to oil prices or rising long-term interest rates, he explained.

For investors worried that the Fed is becoming increasingly hawkish, Ma said it will be important to look for signs of an ongoing rise in inflation, and Friday's jobs report could be one of these clues. Central bank officials hope to rein in the labor market and wage increases to control inflation. As a result, job creation in line with estimates, or even slightly lower, would provide some comfort to the Fed this week, Ma said, and could allow it to continue its plans to cut interest rates.

A single month of data isn't that big in the grand scheme of things, but current market psychology is starting to move away from the idea that the downward trajectory of inflation is intact, so the data that would curb the discourse would support the markets, he added.

However, investors received a wake-up call ahead of Friday's jobs report when Automatic Data Processing (ADP) released its jobs report. labor market data Wednesday. U.S. employers hired 184,000 workers in March and annual wages jumped 5.1% from last year, according to ADP. Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist, said in a statement that the data shows that while inflation has eased significantly, wages are increasing in both goods and services.

Jim Baird, CIO of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, outlined what all the latest economic data means for investors in written comments to Fortune.

Taken together, the combination of consumption, inflation and employment data does not yet appear weak enough to prompt Fed policymakers to adopt more accommodative policy in the near term, he wrote.

Finally, BMO Ma cautioned investors to remember that the incredible rise in stock markets over the past five months was an exception and not the norm.

It is certainly possible that the illusory narrative of high growth and falling inflation will return within a few months, but it is also possible that markets will be more volatile and take time to digest their recent gains and allow fundamentals to catch up with valuations, he said.