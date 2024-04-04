Stock Market Today: Global Stocks Mostly Rise, Encouraged by Wall Street Close





TOKYO (AP) World stocks mostly rose Thursday amid expectations of further U.S. interest rate cuts this year. France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% to 8,184.47 in early trading, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.3% to 18,413.33. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% to 7,967.83. US stocks are expected to rise, with Dow Jones futures up 0.2% at 39,576.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% to 5,281.25. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8% to 39,773.14. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 per cent to 7,817.30. South Korea's Kospi added 1.3% to 2,742.00. Analysts say Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cos (TSMC) facilities could receive aid sooner than expected, easing concerns about halted production after the powerful earthquake struck on Wednesday, killing at least nine people. Trade was closed in Taiwan, as well as in China, on the occasion of a national holiday. Market participants were reassured by the weaker-than-expected U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index overnight, which offset a surprise rebound in manufacturing activity earlier in the week and suggested that overall demand could still remain moderate in the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, said Yeap Jun Rong. , market analyst at IG. Stock prices also benefited from a recent report from Japan's main union Rengo, or Japan Confederation of Trade Unions, that wage increases remained strong in this year's negotiations, with an average increase of more than 5 percent. the highest in three decades. The Federal Reserve has indicated it could cut its main interest rate three more times this year, which would relieve pressure on the economy. But Fed officials say they will only do so if more evidence emerges that inflation is heading toward their 2% target. A more comprehensive labor market report for March will arrive Friday from the U.S. government, and it will likely be the week's key economic data. Traders have already significantly lowered their expectations for the number of times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, cutting them in half from the forecast of six at the start of the year. This puts them on the same page as Fed officials in general. Some investors, however, are bracing for two or even zero cuts this year, as the Fed may not want to start cutting rates too close to the November election for fear of appearing political. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 34 cents to $85.09 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 32 cents to $89.03 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose slightly to 151.74 Japanese yen from 151.65 yen. The euro costs $1.0859, up from $1.0837. __ AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed to this report.

