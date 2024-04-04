SEC Final Rule on Climate-Related Disclosures: What's Required and What to Do Now





What are the climate-related risks?

\r

\r

\r

The final rule defines climate-related risks to mean the actual or potential adverse impacts of climate-related conditions and events on a registrant's business, results of operations, or financial condition. Climate-related risks include both physical and transition risks. Although physical risks may be easier to understand and identify initially, transition risks are more likely to affect a broader population of filers. \r

\r

Physical risks refer to acute and chronic risks to the business operations of the registrant and may refer to the operations of those with whom the registrant does business. Acute risks are event-related and can refer to short-term weather events such as hurricanes or floods, while chronic risks refer to long-term weather conditions such as rising temperatures and their effects associates. \r

\r

Transition risks refer to actual or potential adverse impacts on a registrant's consolidated financial statements, business operations or value chains attributable to regulatory, technological and market changes designed to respond to mitigation or adaptation to climate-related risks. Examples of transition risks could be the loss of important customers due to changing customer preferences for sustainable products or services or increased operating costs associated with climate-related regulations. \r

\r

\r

What should be disclosed about climate-related risks? \r

\r

The final rule requires qualitative disclosures about significant or reasonably likely to be significant risks related to climate, governance, and risk management, as well as impacts on the strategy, business model, and prospects of registrants . \r

\r

\r

Governance and risk management \r

Registrants are required to disclose information about board oversight and governance of material climate-related risks. Reporters are also required to describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks. Examples of board oversight disclosures include: \r

\r

Identification of any committee or subcommittee of the board responsible for oversight of climate-related risks \r

Description of how the committee or subcommittee of the board of directors is informed of climate-related risks \r

How the board oversees progress against climate-related targets or goals or transition plans, if applicable \r

\r

Registrants are also required to disclose risk management processes. This includes all processes related to the identification, assessment and management of significant climate-related risks. \r

