Stock market today: Wall Street hits records as it prepares for Friday's jobs report | national news





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are rising Thursday and heading back toward record highs as Wall Street takes its final steps ahead of a jobs report that could shake the market Friday. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% in afternoon trading and was just below its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 183 points, or 0.5%, as of 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.2%. Conagra Brands climbed 5% after the company behind food brands such as Birds Eye and Duncan Hines reported a smaller decline in revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also generated a better-than-expected profit. Levi Strauss jumped 17% after its latest quarterly results also beat expectations. The group also slightly raised its profit forecast for its full fiscal year as it shifts its focus to selling jeans directly to consumers. They helped offset a 19.4% decline for Lamb Weston, a supplier of French fries and other frozen potato products, which said the transition to a new scheduling system had hurt its capacity to fulfill customer orders. It said the impact of the transition had probably passed, but it lowered its sales and profit forecasts for the year. He also cited more muted trends for restaurant traffic in the near term. Stock market gains pared almost all of the S&P 500's loss for the week. It fell from its record earlier in the week after surprisingly strong data on the U.S. economy raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may not make as many interest rate cuts this year as it was letting on hear. One of the main reasons the U.S. stock market soared more than 20% between November and March was the expectation that the Fed would cut its main interest rate several times. But Fed officials said they needed more evidence that inflation was heading toward its 2% target before acting, a message from the president. Jerome Powell reiterated Wednesday. A report released Thursday could have offered encouraging signals. It showed a little more US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, although that number remains low by historical standards. Wall Street expects the labor market to cool enough to eliminate upward pressure on inflation, but not so much that it puts too many people out of work and causes a recession. That has raised anticipation for a report coming Friday, in which the U.S. government will show the number of hirings made across the country last month. Economists expect a slowdown in March compared to February. As always, the monthly jobs report will have the final word, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley. Treasury yields remained relatively stable in the bond market and gave up earlier gains following the release of the jobless claims report. The 10-year Treasury yield remained stable at 4.35% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more depending on the Fed's expectations, increased to 4.69% from 4.67% Wednesday evening. Stronger-than-expected economic reports earlier this week, including a surprise return to growth in the manufacturing sector, sent Treasury yields higher. In foreign stock markets, indices were slightly higher in Europe and much of Asia. Analysts say Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cos' facilities could receive aid sooner than expected, easing concerns about halted production after the powerful earthquake that struck Wednesday. Trade was closed in Taiwan, as well as in China, on the occasion of a national holiday. AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.recorderonline.com/news/national_news/stock-market-today-wall-street-rises-toward-records-as-it-prepares-for-fridays-jobs-report/article_ff9a2c19-6a9f-58cd-9ff8-d4c6edd56b98.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos