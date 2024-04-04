Business
Stock market today: Wall Street reverses and slides on interest rate concerns
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks reversed Thursday after a Federal Reserve official said it may not implement interest rate cuts this year that Wall Street was counting on unless the inflation is not improving.
The S&P 500 was down 0.8% at the end of the session after erasing an earlier gain of nearly 1% that brought it to the cusp of its record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 412 points, or 1.1%, after reversing a 294-point rise. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern Time.
Stocks slumped after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he worried about the possibility that an overly hot economy would reignite upward pressure on inflation. He previously planned two interest rate cuts this year, but if we continue to see inflation move sideways, it would make me question whether we really need to make these rate cuts.
There is currently a lot of dynamism in the economy. Neel Kashkari said in an interview with Pensions & Investments.
Kashkaris warns of one of the main drivers that sent the U.S. stock market up more than 20% between November and March: the expectation of at least several interest rate cuts. Lower interest rates are pushing up investment prices, while greasing the rails of the economy, and stock prices had already jumped partly relative to expectations for them.
Traders had already significantly lowered their forecasts for the number of interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve would impose this year, from six at the start of the year to three more recently. This put them in line with Fed officials in general.
But several recent updates on the economy have been hotter than expected, beyond some disappointing inflation reports earlier in the year that could be partially blamed on seasonal factors. A report released earlier this week showing a surprise return to growth in U.S. manufacturing has particularly raised concerns.
Treasury yields fell immediately in the bond market after Kashkaris' comments in the afternoon, as traders reduced their bets that the Fed could begin cutting its main interest rate in June.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.31% from 4.35% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more depending on the Fed's expectations, fell to 4.65% from 4.67% Wednesday evening.
Earlier in the morning, yields remained more stable following a report showing more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, although that number remains low by historical standards.
Wall Street expects the labor market to cool enough to eliminate upward pressure on inflation, but not so much that it puts too many people out of work and causes a recession.
That has raised anticipation for a report coming Friday, in which the U.S. government will show the number of hirings made across the country last month. Economists expect a slowdown in March compared to February.
As always, the monthly jobs report will have the final word, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.
On the stock market, Nvidia was emblematic of the market shift, going from a gain of almost 2% to a drop of 2.3%. It was the heaviest weight in the S&P 500.
Lamb Weston fell 19.5% after the maker of frozen fries said the transition to a new scheduling system was hurting its ability to fulfill customer orders. It said the impact of the transition had probably passed, but it lowered its sales and profit forecasts for the year. He also cited more muted trends for restaurant traffic in the near term.
On the winning side of Wall Street, Conagra Brands climbed 4.9% after the owner of brands like Birds Eye and Duncan Hines reported a smaller decline in revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also generated a better-than-expected profit.
Levi Strauss jumped 14.4% after its latest quarterly results also beat expectations. The group also slightly raised its profit forecast for its full fiscal year as it sells more jeans directly to consumers.
___
AP writers Chris Rugaber, Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
|
