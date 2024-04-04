Nikola made more fuel cell trucks in the first quarter than in all of 2023; stocks soar





By Emily Bary Nikola stock rises 13% after production report Nikola Corp. produced 43 hydrogen electric trucks in the first quarter, of which 40 were sold wholesale to dealers. FactSet does not compile analyst expectations for Nikola (NKLA) production numbers. But first-quarter performance indicates that Nikola is picking up the pace, as the company produced 42 of its hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks during 2023, and sold 35 of them in bulk. Shares were up about 13% in Thursday morning action. Nikola's stock is up 44% over the past month. Nikola emphasized that all vehicles sold wholesale to dealerships in the last quarter are intended for their end customers. The other three products that Nikola has produced but have not yet been wholesaled are due for delivery in early April and have already been allocated to customers. “We are on track for a successful 2024 by continuing the momentum started in 2023,” CEO Steve Girsky said in a statement. The company strives to “deliver on its commitments,” not only in terms of production and sales, but also in returning the company's battery-electric trucks to customers. Following last year's recall of the company's battery-electric trucks, Nikola said in a Thursday statement that it “has begun the process of returning '2.0' BEV trucks to customers.” The company was in the process of upgrading vehicles with new batteries and software updates. The latest update comes during a challenging time for the electric vehicle industry, as established players like Tesla Inc. (TSLA) face cooling demand. Meanwhile, some smaller players are struggling, with Canoo Inc. (GOEV) issuing pessimistic forecasts earlier this week and the New York Stock Exchange announcing in late March that it would begin the process of delisting Fisker Inc's shares. (FSRN) after this company. saw negotiations with a major automaker come to an end. Read: Fisker withdraws financial guidance as bailout talks continue -Émilie Bary This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-04-24 1008ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

