Walmart Recalls Mainstays Mini Electric Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold exclusively at Walmart





Recalled Mainstays Electric Mini Chopper Container with Blade and Lid

Recalled Mainstays Electric Mini Chopper Assembled

Recalled Mainstays Electric Mini Chopper Assembled Product Name: Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Hazard: The chopper blade may operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, presenting a laceration hazard to consumers. Reminder date: April 4, 2024 Recall Details Description: This recall involves Mainstays Mini Electric Choppers with model number MS14100094536S1. The choppers are rechargeable and cordless and have a green lid, white body and clear plastic bowl. They have a blade attachment, consisting of three curved blades on a white plastic axle. The model number MS14100094536S1 is on the label on the bottom of the clear plastic bowl. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled choppers and contact Walmart to receive a full refund. Consumers can take the chopper to their nearest Walmart store for a refund. Incidents/injuries: Walmart received five reports of lacerations, two of which required medical attention, including stitches. Injuries have occurred during product assembly or cleaning/handling of the product. Sold exclusively at: Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from August 2022 to October 2023 for between $10 and $15. Manufacturer(s): Shuangma Plastic Manufacturing Inc., from China Importer(s): Walmart Stores Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas Note: Individual commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics. If you are having problems with a recall action or believe a company is not responding to your action request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC. About the US CPSC The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the country more than $1 trillion annually. The CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years. Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a recall ordered by the Commission or a voluntary recall initiated in consultation with the CPSC. For vital information: Report a dangerous product

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Walmart-Recalls-Mainstays-Electric-Mini-Choppers-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Walmart The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

