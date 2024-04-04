Walmart Recalls More Than 50,000 'Mini Choppers' After Some Cuts Required Stitches





By Tomi Kilgore The choppers were manufactured in China and were sold exclusively by Walmart from August 2022 to October 2023. Walmart Inc. is recalling approximately 51,750 Mainstays electric mini choppers, due to multiple reports of blade cuts, some requiring stitches. The problem is that the chopper blade may start working unexpectedly while the chopper is being assembled or if it is not enclosed in the container. “Walmart has received five reports of lacerations, two of which required medical attention, including stitches. Injuries occurred during product assembly or cleaning/handling of the product,” as stated on the site US Consumer Product Safety Commission web. Walmart (WMT) stock was little changed in afternoon trading. The choppers, made in China, were sold exclusively in Walmart stores or online at Walmart.com from August 2022 to October 2023 for between $10 and $15. Walmart recommended that owners of the helicopters stop using them immediately and bring them to Walmart for a full refund. Walmart's stock is up 13.1% year-to-date, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR XLY ETF has gained 3.3% and the S&P 500 Index SPX has gained 9.2 %. Other recalled items, sold at Walmart or on its website, but not exclusively, included approximately 272,000 Endurance bed rails manufactured by Essential Medical Supply Inc. because people may become trapped in the bed rail or between the bed rail and the mattress. Since a previous recall in December 2021, which followed the death by entrapment of an 86-year-old man, two additional deaths by entrapment of elderly men have occurred, in December 2022 and August 2023. Additionally, approximately 1.6 million Black+Decker model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers were recalled after 82 reports of burns, seven of which were second-degree burns. -Tommy Kilgore This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 04-04-24 1421ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240404369/walmart-recalls-more-than-50000-mini-choppers-after-some-cuts-needed-stitches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos